(Click Orlando)   Yes, folks, it's time for your annual falling iguanas story   (clickorlando.com) divider line
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


♪♫♪  So you should never put iguaaaaanas...in the refriherator.  No, no, no!  ♪♫♪
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's some sexy fruit!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'd peel it.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me when alligators start falling out of trees. THAT would be newsworthy.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to buy a small wood chipper.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't the Falling Iguanas the Stan Ridgeway tribute band that plays lounge at the Orlando Holiday Inn?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.home.socialView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm more into peaches than bananas wearing dresses, but you do you!
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunting INVASIVE Iguanas! Catch Clean Cook (2 Amazing Iguana Recipes)
Youtube kVnHZn5QcXs
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Falling Iguanas is the name of my The Veronicas cover hip-hop group.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they cause power outages this year too daddy?
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Wall of Voodoo tried to tell people, but weren't taken seriously.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This extreme winter snap cannot be good for our cold-blooded reptilian amigos.
Honestly, I only care about the Eastern box turtles. Maybe they could use some Rick James to keep them warm
Cold Blooded
Youtube DSaqyM6L3C4
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Alligator lizards in the Air

Ventura Highway
Youtube tnV7dTXlXxs
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What about the Drop Bears waiting in ambush

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dressed like a woman, shaped like a dick...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Aren't the Falling Iguanas the Stan Ridgeway tribute band that plays lounge at the Orlando Holiday Inn?


I thought Falling Iguanas was a cover band for Imagine Dragons
 
