(Daily Star)   You'd be fuming too if a doctor 'played Russian Roulette' with your penis and unnecessarily amputated it. Just sayin' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that'd be a good trick
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That sum of money is very tiny.

/still bigger than his penis now though.
//ouch.
///three
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brax33: That sum of money is very tiny.

/still bigger than his penis now though.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Russian roulette with a penis sounds like a porn video.  Probably with one man and many women.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Russian roulette with a penis sounds like a porn video.  Probably with one man and many women.


One of them has Ebola that hasn't gone symptomatic yet
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Less than $70k for that kind of negligent f-up.

In the US the settlement would be millions.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
$54k is anything but a huge settlement when you're talking about the removal of your genitals! In fact I'd call it a gross miscarriage of justice, how many people would accept a years salary to have theirs removed? A vanishingly small percentage of the population I would think.
 
Slypork
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They can rebuild him. They have the technology.
 
