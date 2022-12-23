 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Sea-Tac airport's closed. Ice skating rink out front shoulda told ya   (kiro7.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Parked cars sliding down the street on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle:

https://www.facebook.com/1555411550/posts/10228891688067718/?flite=scwspnss
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tesla Slides into Police officer on ice.
Youtube nGMjUbMFdF0
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Parked cars sliding down the street on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle:

https://www.facebook.com/1555411550/posts/10228891688067718/?flite=scwspnss


Remember, kids: turn the wheel towards the curb when you parallel park on a hill.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
morganrlewis.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Parked cars sliding down the street on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle:

https://www.facebook.com/1555411550/posts/10228891688067718/?flite=scwspnss


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you haven't lived until you've done a pirouette in an airbus 330
 
Shiboleth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And so it begins.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: fatassbastard: Parked cars sliding down the street on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle:

https://www.facebook.com/1555411550/posts/10228891688067718/?flite=scwspnss

[Fark user image image 850x736]


Wasn't able to download the file. Copied and pasted the link into a (mobile) browser that I never log into FB with, in order to test it before posting and it worked, soo... 🤷‍♂
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: fatassbastard: Parked cars sliding down the street on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle:

https://www.facebook.com/1555411550/posts/10228891688067718/?flite=scwspnss

[Fark user image 850x736]


what's your password?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone from Seattle that's lived throughout the Mid West, it really does baffle me how somewhere this hilly that has some expectation of snow/winter precipitation is so terrible at managing winter weather.  I could expect it from Texas and the South, but Jesus.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: ZMugg: fatassbastard: Parked cars sliding down the street on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle:

https://www.facebook.com/1555411550/posts/10228891688067718/?flite=scwspnss

[Fark user image 850x736]

what's your password?


**********
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: ZMugg: fatassbastard: Parked cars sliding down the street on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle:

https://www.facebook.com/1555411550/posts/10228891688067718/?flite=scwspnss

[Fark user image 850x736]

what's your password?


********
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: Loucifer: ZMugg: fatassbastard: Parked cars sliding down the street on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle:

https://www.facebook.com/1555411550/posts/10228891688067718/?flite=scwspnss

[Fark user image 850x736]

what's your password?

**********


*shakes tiny password protected *****
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey cool, it

Summoner101: Loucifer: ZMugg: fatassbastard: Parked cars sliding down the street on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle:

https://www.facebook.com/1555411550/posts/10228891688067718/?flite=scwspnss

[Fark user image 850x736]

what's your password?

********


Cool, it automatically replaced my password with asterisks.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: hey cool, itSummoner101: Loucifer: ZMugg: fatassbastard: Parked cars sliding down the street on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle:

https://www.facebook.com/1555411550/posts/10228891688067718/?flite=scwspnss

[Fark user image 850x736]

what's your password?

********

Cool, it automatically replaced my password with asterisks.


The Fark filter sometimes taketh, but it also sometimes giveth
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: ZMugg: fatassbastard: Parked cars sliding down the street on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle:

https://www.facebook.com/1555411550/posts/10228891688067718/?flite=scwspnss

[Fark user image 850x736]

what's your password?


No Facebook, no password.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: As someone from Seattle that's lived throughout the Mid West, it really does baffle me how somewhere this hilly that has some expectation of snow/winter precipitation is so terrible at managing winter weather.  I could expect it from Texas and the South, but Jesus.


Well we are talking about the city that banned the use of salt on roads because it would pollute Puget Sound.

Salt.

Would pollute the ocean.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't really a Greek fishing ship.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, just dump kitty litter all over the runways - it will be fine, as long as the planes have AWD.
 
Azz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Summoner101: As someone from Seattle that's lived throughout the Mid West, it really does baffle me how somewhere this hilly that has some expectation of snow/winter precipitation is so terrible at managing winter weather.  I could expect it from Texas and the South, but Jesus.

Well we are talking about the city that banned the use of salt on roads because it would pollute Puget Sound.

Salt.

Would pollute the ocean.


Pollute my foot up your ass
 
Summoner101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Azz: Noah_Tall: Summoner101: As someone from Seattle that's lived throughout the Mid West, it really does baffle me how somewhere this hilly that has some expectation of snow/winter precipitation is so terrible at managing winter weather.  I could expect it from Texas and the South, but Jesus.

Well we are talking about the city that banned the use of salt on roads because it would pollute Puget Sound.

Salt.

Would pollute the ocean.

Pollute my foot up your ass


There's no kink shaming on Fark.
There's no kink shaming on Fark.
There's no kink shaming on Fark.
 
Wonko Fortytwo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Loucifer: ZMugg: fatassbastard: Parked cars sliding down the street on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle:

https://www.facebook.com/1555411550/posts/10228891688067718/?flite=scwspnss

[Fark user image 850x736]

what's your password?

No Facebook, no password.


p@22W0rd$
 
Watubi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Summoner101: As someone from Seattle that's lived throughout the Mid West, it really does baffle me how somewhere this hilly that has some expectation of snow/winter precipitation is so terrible at managing winter weather.  I could expect it from Texas and the South, but Jesus.

Well we are talking about the city that banned the use of salt on roads because it would pollute Puget Sound.

Salt.

Would pollute the ocean.


Most ignorant comment of the day, congrats
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's been hell today. Everything had a sheen of solid ice on it - even walking outside, to take the trash out, was a risky venture.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What's odd is neither Portland understands how to handle snow.

One is seasonally temperate and the other tosses some sand onto unplowed roads and says, "good enough."
 
northgrave
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Airplane- Flight 209 now arriving Gate 8
Youtube o1fAA378ePY
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: It's been hell today. Everything had a sheen of solid ice on it - even walking outside, to take the trash out, was a risky venture.


Yeah.  Now it's slightly above freezing and raining. Water on top of ice.  It's a mess.
 
lymond01
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is karma for them canceling my flight due to "ice on the planes" when it was 42 and raining.

/I know it's colder at altitude
//Ice is slippery
///slashies
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: What's odd is neither Portland understands how to handle snow.

One is seasonally temperate and the other tosses some sand onto unplowed roads and says, "good enough."


This is not snow though.

It's ice.
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Loucifer: ZMugg: fatassbastard: Parked cars sliding down the street on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle:

https://www.facebook.com/1555411550/posts/10228891688067718/?flite=scwspnss

[Fark user image 850x736]

what's your password?


the ******** is ********

fu,ck
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

the password is password: Loucifer: ZMugg: fatassbastard: Parked cars sliding down the street on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle:

https://www.facebook.com/1555411550/posts/10228891688067718/?flite=scwspnss

[Fark user image 850x736]

what's your password?

the ******** is ********

fu,ck


See, no filters
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Summoner101: As someone from Seattle that's lived throughout the Mid West, it really does baffle me how somewhere this hilly that has some expectation of snow/winter precipitation is so terrible at managing winter weather.  I could expect it from Texas and the South, but Jesus.

Well we are talking about the city that banned the use of salt on roads because it would pollute Puget Sound.

Salt.

Would pollute the ocean.


The fact that salt does not instantly diffuse to all corners of the ocean notwithstanding, that ban was lifted years ago. We dump salt at the drop of a hat. Pretreat the roads with brine, dump literal tons on the roads and sidewalks. But the problem is with all the hills; that salt ends up at the bottom of a lot of them. Wind, rain, whatever. No more salt on hilly streets. This whole system has been bouncing back and forth between freezing rain and rainy rain. Just washes all the street treatment away.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: Noah_Tall: Summoner101: As someone from Seattle that's lived throughout the Mid West, it really does baffle me how somewhere this hilly that has some expectation of snow/winter precipitation is so terrible at managing winter weather.  I could expect it from Texas and the South, but Jesus.

Well we are talking about the city that banned the use of salt on roads because it would pollute Puget Sound.

Salt.

Would pollute the ocean.

The fact that salt does not instantly diffuse to all corners of the ocean notwithstanding, that ban was lifted years ago. We dump salt at the drop of a hat. Pretreat the roads with brine, dump literal tons on the roads and sidewalks. But the problem is with all the hills; that salt ends up at the bottom of a lot of them. Wind, rain, whatever. No more salt on hilly streets. This whole system has been bouncing back and forth between freezing rain and rainy rain. Just washes all the street treatment away.


Any true Seattleite is well versed in Rob McKenna's research.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I love this kind of stuff.

People don't want to change their behaviors so their finding-out prize is stuff like this.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Loucifer: ZMugg: fatassbastard: Parked cars sliding down the street on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle:

https://www.facebook.com/1555411550/posts/10228891688067718/?flite=scwspnss

[Fark user image 850x736]

what's your password?

No Facebook, no password.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
baxterdog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We got iced in and then it thawed to just a touch over freezing before some rain and snow came in last night. I gave it a shot, but the ice scraper wouldn't break the seal on the envelope of ice around the car this morning.

Let the car run for a bit thinking that it would thaw anyhow and we could do something stupid like go out for no reason. Went out to the corner and almost broke a hip it was so slick. Penguin waddled back to my driveway and turned the car off and apologized to the dog that we weren't going to get in a wreck today. Glad I went to Total Wine yesterday for a couple cases of Coors light. :)

(Northeast Seattle near Magnuson park)
 
