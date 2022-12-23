 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Serial killer Charles "The Serpent" Sobhraj, who is likely responsible for 20 murders in India and Nepal has released from prison due to health problems and good behavior. The clearly reformed man said "I feel great, I'm going to sue Nepal"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    Murder, Life imprisonment, Prison, Nepal, Kathmandu  
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the "Zodiac" killer is still at large in America, and not being sent back to Canada.
 
blandarfleck [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Meanwhile, the "Zodiac" killer is still at large in America, and not being sent back to Canada.


I thought he liked to holiday in Mexico...
 
zero7717
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Life sentences in Nepal are 20 years.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Where's Nuclear Gandhi when you need him?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zero7717:

Life sentences in Nepal are 20 years.


[i.imgur.com image 350x197]


https://news.uchicago.edu/story/religious-scholars-view-buddhist-themes-behind-groundhog-day
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"What's this about Nipple?"
 
Fooshards
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hes old and sickly. He'll be dead soon. Oh well.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Snakes live 20 years, somehow he beat the system.
 
Pixter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How this sociopath gets off so easily from Nepal...revolting. Definitely deserves to rot in jail at a minimum. I hope another country goes after him for murder of their citizens. Is that a thing?
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Netflix series on dude and his circle worth a watch.

Manson Family in Asia, basically.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If 'heart disease' were a criteria for keeping people out of jail, this country would have to close half its prisons.
 
