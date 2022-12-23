 Skip to content
(Barnes and Noble)   A love letter to the semicolon that Vonnegut hated; "that tantalizing veil shimmering between the two halves of the sentence, showing us just enough to let us dream." It is a breath, a rest, a taking stock, "a way to slow down, to stop, and to think"   (barnesandnoble.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Punctuation, Semicolon, Aldus Manutius, Cecelia Watson, half rest of the semicolon, Typography, Herman Melville, beginning of Semicolon  
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tis a pleasing thing, a well played semi colon.  But should be wielded with care... my PhD supervisor used to say, put in as many semi colons as you like, then take them all out except your favourite one.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back should have known a semicolon operates two phrases that could stand alone as sentences, not two halves of one.

Octothorpe: The more you know.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sometimes it isn't enough for two sentences to just sit next to each other; they don't make complete sense unless connected somehow.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I have to write something lengthy, I like to slip a semicolon in there somewhere. It makes you look smarter.

Then again, it could be that I'm so dumb that I have no idea at all where a semicolon is supposed to be, and therefore am making myself look stupider by using it.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also:
Fark user image
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't handle a semicolon just use a period. No one cares.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always thought of a semicolon as an ADHD notation. I'm discussing point A; now we are switching to point B. I don't use them much because I don't think I use them correctly in most situations but I overuse the hell out of the dash - iat's an awful habit.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arnold J. Rimmer (dictating):
"After intensive investigation, comma, of the markings on the alien pod, comma, it has become clear, comma, to me, comma, that we are dealing, comma, with a species of awesome intellect, colon."

/ just felt it kinda appropriate
 
BurghDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe some people get so worked up over a punctuation mark.

Now excuse me, I need to go kill some people who propose abolishing the Oxford comma.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A few years ago a chick told me about a semicolon tattoo, insinuating I should get one.

A bit cliché but I like it.

The idea is that when shiat happens it's not the end. Not a period.

The only tattoo I have is from a kid who stabbed me in the leg with a pencil the last day of school in 8th grade.
 
FarkingReading [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Prompting AI with:
The semicolon is that tantalizing veil shimmering between the two halves of the sentence, showing us just enough to let us dream. It is a breath, a rest, a taking stock, a way to slow down, to stop, and to think.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The ellipse has replaced the semicolon.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Way to bury the lead.
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I still stalk him and dream about where I'll put the hatchet. It's not over.
 
scalpod
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


His favorite punctuation was of course the ASSterisk...
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

haha!  not a bad way to be known!
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

This is my personal gripe with the semi colon, and why I hate it.

Now, I'm not saying that you're using it wrong, but I (mostly) teach undergrad and high school for a living and the kiddos just never get it right.  I don't think it makes a student look stupid or anything, just that when they should be writing for clarity, they are trying to make themselves look smart while missing the purpose of writing the paper in the first place.

But, hey, I guess that's probably my fault for winding up as a teacher.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I tend to write as if my writing will be read aloud, and that's why I use Oxford commas and semicolons. They help guide the inflection and the pauses to be used by the narrator. But I also think it just makes things clearer as well.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
tl;dr
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark; you; all.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am still new to Fark. Where do I smart a subby, their submission, those who green light a submission, and pretty much all the posters in a thread?
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sponsor me for total Fark!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bury the lede.

/pit poove
 
Magnetar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've learned to think of the semi-colon as a "supercomma," which took away a lot of usage confusion.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

And even though pencils don't use lead, they're still called lead pencils.
 
