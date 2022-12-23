 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Father takes "Son I am disappoint" memes too far   (bbc.com) divider line
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So sad.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well that's going to make the next family get together awkward.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There was about a decade when Burma was a democracy, right after WWII.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I brought you into this world, I'll take your ass out"
 
brilett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Spare the rod and you'll spoil that child.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: "I brought you into this world, I'll take your ass out"


"... and make another one that look just like you"
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a real Cats in the Cradle situation.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It'll always be Burma to me.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Snapper Carr: "I brought you into this world, I'll take your ass out"

"... and make another one that look just like you"


"And he will be a better fascist, rapist, and child murderer than you are!"

/apparently you and Snapper are completely at easy being on the wrong side of history as long as "dad" approves.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Makes me feel slightly better about how f*ed up my family is.

/ slightly
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: ZMugg: Snapper Carr: "I brought you into this world, I'll take your ass out"

"... and make another one that look just like you"

"And he will be a better fascist, rapist, and child murderer than you are!"

/apparently you and Snapper are completely at easy being on the wrong side of history as long as "dad" approves.


It's Fark.  Grow a sense of humor or GTFO.
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: It'll always be Burma to me.


Burma Shave?
 
