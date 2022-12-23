 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Michigan man learns the hard way that it's hard out here for a pimp   (mlive.com) divider line
13
    More: Sick, Crime, Dallas Ephraim Jordan-King, Oakland County, Michigan, sex trafficking of young women, AUBURN HILLS, Oakland County, maximum sentence, Jordan-King  
•       •       •

620 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2022 at 5:26 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
hard

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
GM is really stepping up their game in Pontiac

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Remember, it's not considered child prostitution if you marry her afterward.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A pimp is one of the lowest forms of fungal life
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you listen to the ladies the start as kids.
So pimps are child rapist by proxy
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
images.foxtv.comView Full Size

Gotta keep your pimp hand strong
/fornicaterer
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.scdn.coView Full Size


It's "A Pimp Named Slickback." Like A Tribe Called Quest, you gotta say the whole thing!
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, he gets about 27 years in a state prison, plus a few years if a later judge decides to agree to tack on the other 2 years. Sounds about right.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It ain't easy.
 
solcofn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.