 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Radar Magazine)   Oprah pulls a Lucille Bluth   (radaronline.com) divider line
64
    More: Fail, Talk show, Mogul Oprah Winfrey, Oprah Winfrey, beautiful red jewelry box, Jackie-O style, Mother, jewelry box, net worth  
•       •       •

1790 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2022 at 12:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Here's a quarter, go take her to see an Avatar."
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arrested Development: Lucille Bluth Banana Quote
Youtube Nl_Qyk9DSUw
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At my poorest, I think I could have, over time, scraped up $100 for my dying mother.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is "Radar Online?"  A Republican stroke mag?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until you find out how much a funeral costs!  Waka waka waka!!!!
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loose Oprah!!!  Loose Oprah!!!
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Wait until you find out how much a funeral costs!  Waka waka waka!!!!


Just throw me in the trash
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we wonder why our overlords are so out of touch...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: At my poorest, I think I could have, over time, scraped up $100 for my dying mother.


Ehh - I certainly couldn't have at some points in my life.  Quite genuinely not.  I mean even as poor as I am now, I could yeah if that needed to happen - but I've been poorer
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Wait until you find out how much a funeral costs!  Waka waka waka!!!!


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Okay, then this is a perfect gift for your mom," Oprah said. "You do a list of your top 10 reasons why you love her. And you make a beautiful card and it's your top ten."

Oh you can't afford $100? Then make a card for her like the child you are.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: And we wonder why our overlords are so out of touch...


More like surprised someone wont spend $100 on their dying mother.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's okay for the well off to be reminded of things on occasion. Unlike most of them, Oprah will ponder it a bit.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not give her a banana?  I mean how much can it cost, really?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, I'm all for shaming billionaires, but offering a $100 gift idea is nowhere near the same as being out of touch regarding the price of milk.

Now, if you asked her to cater a holiday meal on a budget, would she be able to? Probably not
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: At my poorest, I think I could have, over time, scraped up $100 for my dying mother.


That's my thought, too. I'd be holding onto the receipt though...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: What is "Radar Online?"  A Republican stroke mag?


I'd you're brave enough
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mega-BILLIONAIRE can't relate to his MILLIONAIRE friends.
Youtube DtV33YSKOJk
I bet they have to eaaat
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Eh, I'm all for shaming billionaires, but offering a $100 gift idea is nowhere near the same as being out of touch regarding the price of milk.

Now, if you asked her to cater a holiday meal on a budget, would she be able to? Probably not


Sometimes a diet is the best defense.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: And we wonder why our overlords are so out of touch...


Whose overlord is Oprah? She's more at the quasi-messianic end of the fame/power spectrum.

Fun fact: Oprah's staffers call her more enthusiastic fans Moonies
Further fun fact: Oprah does her own laundry
 
Superjoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Nana's Vibrator: Wait until you find out how much a funeral costs!  Waka waka waka!!!!

Just throw me in the trash


I will be donating my body to medical science. Free, and they cremate you after.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oprah's just a big chicken. 
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Wait until you find out how much a funeral costs!  Waka waka waka!!!!


Thankfully, my mother didn't want a funeral, she wanted to be cremated, but that still cost my dad $3600, some of which he didn't have, and my sister and I had to help. Now, that was no trouble whatsoever, that's our mother. However, what if my dad didn't have anyone to help him?

It's expensive to be born, it's expensive to live, and it's expensive to die.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article summary:

"Give me a gift idea for my mom."

"Here's some gifts that are about $100."

"Got any less expensive, more sentimental ideas?"

Article says Oprah pivots but doesn't elaborate leaving the reader to assume she either offered some; or slapped the photographer, broke his camera, released her guard dogs on him while she laughed, presented the perfect, most sentimental gift that would have made his mother cry tears of pure joy, offered it for $10, crushed it under her foot, called him poor, and shiat in his Christmas stocking.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Burns Goes Shopping
Youtube AombOSeMREg
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coco LaFemme: Nana's Vibrator: Wait until you find out how much a funeral costs!  Waka waka waka!!!!

Thankfully, my mother didn't want a funeral, she wanted to be cremated, but that still cost my dad $3600, some of which he didn't have, and my sister and I had to help. Now, that was no trouble whatsoever, that's our mother. However, what if my dad didn't have anyone to help him?

It's expensive to be born, it's expensive to live, and it's expensive to die.


The real pauper tip is to slide $20 and a weed nug to the guy running the incinerator at the animal shelter.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 425x279]


Never been sure why the people who are all in the top 5% of earners for their bracket look so damn upset in that image. Sudden realization of the societal benefits of a progressive taxation system?
 
sotua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coco LaFemme: Nana's Vibrator: Wait until you find out how much a funeral costs!  Waka waka waka!!!!

Thankfully, my mother didn't want a funeral, she wanted to be cremated, but that still cost my dad $3600, some of which he didn't have, and my sister and I had to help. Now, that was no trouble whatsoever, that's our mother. However, what if my dad didn't have anyone to help him?

It's expensive to be born, it's expensive to live, and it's expensive to die.


I've told my family I want to be cremated and my ashes spread somewhere in the ocean. Real estate is farked up enough to additionally saddle your family with having to pay rent for the dead too.

/And the local ghouls, er, cemetery plot salespeople are really insistent
//Almost car extended warranty levels
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sotua: Coco LaFemme: Nana's Vibrator: Wait until you find out how much a funeral costs!  Waka waka waka!!!!

Thankfully, my mother didn't want a funeral, she wanted to be cremated, but that still cost my dad $3600, some of which he didn't have, and my sister and I had to help. Now, that was no trouble whatsoever, that's our mother. However, what if my dad didn't have anyone to help him?

It's expensive to be born, it's expensive to live, and it's expensive to die.

I've told my family I want to be cremated and my ashes spread somewhere in the ocean. Real estate is farked up enough to additionally saddle your family with having to pay rent for the dead too.

/And the local ghouls, er, cemetery plot salespeople are really insistent
//Almost car extended warranty levels


I've told my family I want my remains to be scattered evenly over the infield of Wrigley Field.

Also, I do not want to be cremated.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: sotua: Coco LaFemme: Nana's Vibrator: Wait until you find out how much a funeral costs!  Waka waka waka!!!!

Thankfully, my mother didn't want a funeral, she wanted to be cremated, but that still cost my dad $3600, some of which he didn't have, and my sister and I had to help. Now, that was no trouble whatsoever, that's our mother. However, what if my dad didn't have anyone to help him?

It's expensive to be born, it's expensive to live, and it's expensive to die.

I've told my family I want to be cremated and my ashes spread somewhere in the ocean. Real estate is farked up enough to additionally saddle your family with having to pay rent for the dead too.

/And the local ghouls, er, cemetery plot salespeople are really insistent
//Almost car extended warranty levels

I've told my family I want my remains to be scattered evenly over the infield of Wrigley Field.

Also, I do not want to be cremated.


That honor is reserved for Bill Buckner
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The photographer who captured the viral clip can be heard on the video, asking the former talk show host for a "favorite gift" idea to get his mother for Christmas, who was "not doing well."

Reminds me of what is, I believe, the single worst Christmas song ever written.

NewSong - The Christmas Shoes
Youtube GJcPVB-we7g
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Johnson: Why not give her a banana?  I mean how much can it cost, really?


wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: At my poorest, I think I could have, over time, scraped up $100 for my dying mother.


And gotten something nice without asking a billionaire who probably never met her.

Old dying people like company, food drinks and music.  They don't need things.

/both parents died in the last 6 month
//spent the last 3 years at their side
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Wait until you find out how much a funeral costs!  Waka waka waka!!!!


Cremation with a cheap urn under 1k.
Skip having something at the funeral home (6k for 6 hours)  and rent out a bar or restaurant.
Or you can go real cheap and have the wake at home.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Somaticasual: And we wonder why our overlords are so out of touch...

Whose overlord is Oprah? She's more at the quasi-messianic end of the fame/power spectrum.

Fun fact: Oprah's staffers call her more enthusiastic fans Moonies
Further fun fact: Oprah does her own laundry


Sadly fair point. She's the overlord that bosses the other overlords around - or, at least pays their bills.
Weird +1 of respect for doing her own laundry.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I mean, it's a 3-bedroom house.  What could it cost, ten thousand dollars?

--Oprah, probably
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Eh, I'm all for shaming billionaires, but offering a $100 gift idea is nowhere near the same as being out of touch regarding the price of milk.

Now, if you asked her to cater a holiday meal on a budget, would she be able to? Probably not


People on next door are always asking for vacation ideas, gift ideas, how much is yard cleanup with no context.  My area ranges from 1/3 acre to 15 acres, houses from 400k to 16million.

Even better is when someone posts they lost their job and are asking if anyone is hiring (usually work from home) without any info like skills, industry etc.

If your that lazy and oblivious your probably not going to get a good job.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My Mum loves swarovski crystals. So, I started to by her one on, like, every gift gift giving change.  Birthday.  Bam. Christmas.  Bam. And so on. For a few years.  And the one I could afford ran for just under 100. Anyway.  One day my Mum had mouth vomit and said something along the lines of the ones she's wants are the big ones. Those start at 300.00. (US$) . Well. That's not happening.
Anyway. I'm a poor scumbag. Always have been. 100.00 is the least I'd spend on a gift for close family and or a chicky poo. So. I'm with team Oprah.  It's nothing. Hell 100.00 is just a tank of gas and some beer, chips and scatch offs. You all can't be more poor than me. shiat none of you has ever been as poor as me. I lived in a room with my wife in kid. A room.  Not a one bed room. But just a room. The kitchen was in the wall. Some of must be taking the piss.  All of you all frank make a minimum of 30K a year. Meanwhile all my friends growing up lived on 13K.
100.00 is what people spend to have a cookout with their mom. At a minimum.  Jfc. This thread is full of shiat. Bunch privilege people act like their poor. Eat a bag of .....
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: My Mum loves swarovski crystals. So, I started to by her one on, like, every gift gift giving change.  Birthday.  Bam. Christmas.  Bam. And so on. For a few years.  And the one I could afford ran for just under 100. Anyway.  One day my Mum had mouth vomit and said something along the lines of the ones she's wants are the big ones. Those start at 300.00. (US$) . Well. That's not happening.
Anyway. I'm a poor scumbag. Always have been. 100.00 is the least I'd spend on a gift for close family and or a chicky poo. So. I'm with team Oprah.  It's nothing. Hell 100.00 is just a tank of gas and some beer, chips and scatch offs. You all can't be more poor than me. shiat none of you has ever been as poor as me. I lived in a room with my wife in kid. A room.  Not a one bed room. But just a room. The kitchen was in the wall. Some of must be taking the piss.  All of you all frank make a minimum of 30K a year. Meanwhile all my friends growing up lived on 13K.
100.00 is what people spend to have a cookout with their mom. At a minimum.  Jfc. This thread is full of shiat. Bunch privilege people act like their poor. Eat a bag of .....


A Valium, Bro.
Take one.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: I mean, it's a 3-bedroom house.  What could it cost, ten thousand dollars?

--Oprah, probably


500K is the starting point.  (Or 1 million in California and New York)
????? 🤷‍♂
I don't understand people like Bill Gates.  Don't you get rich by knowing the cost of shiat? Or is that a myth and rich people are just lucky idiots??????? Legitimately curious now.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A $100.00 gift idea for from a child to a parent isn't that expensive, especially considering it's a Christmas present. It is especially reasonably priced from someone whose a billionaire.

My father-in-law sent me and my wife a $150.00 gift card and he's on social security.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: North_Central_Positronics: I mean, it's a 3-bedroom house.  What could it cost, ten thousand dollars?

--Oprah, probably

500K is the starting point.  (Or 1 million in California and New York)
????? 🤷‍♂
I don't understand people like Bill Gates.  Don't you get rich by knowing the cost of shiat? Or is that a myth and rich people are just lucky idiots??????? Legitimately curious now.


At the Bill Gates level and success rate money poured in, and maybe he had to watch things like labor rates and building overhead.  The proper cost of a normal sweater?  Probably not.

Bezos knows costs.  His business depends on it.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Nana's Vibrator: Wait until you find out how much a funeral costs!  Waka waka waka!!!!

Thankfully, my mother didn't want a funeral, she wanted to be cremated, but that still cost my dad $3600, some of which he didn't have, and my sister and I had to help. Now, that was no trouble whatsoever, that's our mother. However, what if my dad didn't have anyone to help him?

It's expensive to be born, it's expensive to live, and it's expensive to die.


If it was legal i'd instruct my family to tak my corpse, put rocks in w/e clothes i was wearing at the time, wrap me in chicken-wire and dump me in the ocean, which is now handily close at hand. The wire conveniently stops detaching bits from floating away and causing distress, plus all the bottom-feeders get fed.

/it'd be the most useful i'd ever have been
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
<OMG who the hell cares.jpg>
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: waxbeans: North_Central_Positronics: I mean, it's a 3-bedroom house.  What could it cost, ten thousand dollars?

--Oprah, probably

500K is the starting point.  (Or 1 million in California and New York)
????? 🤷‍♂
I don't understand people like Bill Gates.  Don't you get rich by knowing the cost of shiat? Or is that a myth and rich people are just lucky idiots??????? Legitimately curious now.

At the Bill Gates level and success rate money poured in, and maybe he had to watch things like labor rates and building overhead.  The proper cost of a normal sweater?  Probably not.

Bezos knows costs.  His business depends on it.


Oooooo. Yeah.  I can see that. 👍🏽
/🎄
// 🕎
/// happy new year's
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

little big man: <OMG who the hell cares.jpg>


People with mums?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: The photographer who captured the viral clip can be heard on the video, asking the former talk show host for a "favorite gift" idea to get his mother for Christmas, who was "not doing well."

Reminds me of what is, I believe, the single worst Christmas song ever written.

[YouTube video: NewSong - The Christmas Shoes]


I assume you've heard this. NSFW
Patton Oswalt - Christmas Shoes
Youtube iq10bz3PxyY
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He'd probably have the money if he just listened to Oprah's money saving tips
MADtv Oprah with Phil on the Economy
Youtube pzsErLOip-Y

/my mountain has more than paid for itself
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: [Rambling]


You OK?
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.