21
Jeff Van Fooks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Got-damned global warming is a biatch.
 
inner ted
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pools still open, it's brisk baby
 
inner ted
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeff Van Fooks: Got-damned global warming is a biatch.


No, that's too shiatty
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
 WINTER STORM FERNAN *click*
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh come on, Subby. There are plenty of much hawter meteorologists reporting on that storm.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeff Van Fooks: Got-damned global warming is a biatch.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

"It's cold outside therefore global warming is a hoax."
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
my toes are cold
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Since wealth redistribution, single payer healthcare, and a minimum wage increase are supposed to be the solution to "global warming", I fear we may have gone overboard. As the continent freezes over, I'd like everyone to consider returning to the basic principles of capitalism so that we don't socialism ourselves into a new ice age. Thank you.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeff Van Fooks: I don't know how Global Warming works


FTFY
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can you hear the wind Fernando....
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In Hampshire County WV (where I live) it's 6° with -17° wind chill right now.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ZMugg: In Hampshire County WV (where I live) it's 6° with -17° wind chill right now.


That's like Miami Beach compared to this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's in the high sixties where I live.

BRRRRR!!!

If this gets any worse I'm going to have to close my patio door the rest of the way.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: ZMugg: In Hampshire County WV (where I live) it's 6° with -17° wind chill right now.

That's like Miami Beach compared to this.

[Fark user image 425x409]


18°/-2° is warmer than 6°/-17°.
 
goodncold
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Been sitting in the dark since 3pm est this aft. It's now 7:30pm with no eta as to when the damn power will be back on.

-2C outside. House is getting colder so I could use some more global warming.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Mrtraveler01: ZMugg: In Hampshire County WV (where I live) it's 6° with -17° wind chill right now.

That's like Miami Beach compared to this.

[Fark user image 425x409]

18°/-2° is warmer than 6°/-17°.


It's -2 right now with a windchill of -26.

18 was supposed to be the high but I don't think we ever got to that today.

/layout isn't the best admittedly
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/ (psst... photoshopped. don't tell)
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The forecasters kept promising it would be warm enough to melt the ice today, but their predicted high trended downward and it's still below freezing with more freezing rain and snow on the way. Worst case, we don't go up to Portland tomorrow.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: ZMugg: Mrtraveler01: ZMugg: In Hampshire County WV (where I live) it's 6° with -17° wind chill right now.

That's like Miami Beach compared to this.

[Fark user image 425x409]

18°/-2° is warmer than 6°/-17°.

It's -2 right now with a windchill of -26.

18 was supposed to be the high but I don't think we ever got to that today.

/layout isn't the best admittedly


You 'win'.
 
