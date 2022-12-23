 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big Think)   Farkers explained   (bigthink.com) divider line
20
    More: Obvious, Human, Life, Species, Evolution, Microorganism, Water, good time, last year  
•       •       •

902 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2022 at 1:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Humans can be both geniuses and astonishing jerks. I think I know why

Intelligence is compartmental, and being able to deal with a rocket doesn't mean you know how to deal with people, emotions, or anything else.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are new at being human. All we need is time.

we'll destroy ourselves before we get over ourselves
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me, subby. I'm about to find out if car keys are edible, you do nothing loser.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes we're called geniasses.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sheesh, yet another Big Think article. I'm starting to hate them almost as much as I hate Neil Tyson or the people who try to name winter storms, or whoever the f*ck keeps inventing these stupidly Swinburnian science slang terms like supermoon and bomb cyclone.
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohhhh Eugenics thread! Ya, thanks no.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God has a sick sense of humor.
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The two things are not mutually exclusive; rather, I'd say they are co-dependent:

We became geniuses out of necessity because other people were becoming jerks.
We became jerks out of necessity because other people were becoming geniuses.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of those that are thought of as both a genius and a jerk, some are actually just jerks. I'm looking at you, Leon.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All power corrupts.

The power of knowledge and capability to use it is corrupting unless you have wisdom and maturity (checks and balances, etc).  Smart people will believe they are superior to those not, which is only a subjective truth on that finite scale.  The first fallacy of supremest thinking is thinking you are superior.  You life can be ended by an idiot - always.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two things: one, whoever keeps pushing ethans crap needs to kill themselves posthaste

two: how the fark does someone spend the time in school it takes to get a phd and not learn how to write in a way that is concise and to the point? Im almost positive that if ethan was forced to write an article with less than 500 words and no pictures he would spontaneously explode
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An astrophysicist tries his hand at psychology. Ends up making an analogy to microbial physiology. Ok.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Concrete Donkey: Two things: one, whoever keeps pushing ethans crap needs to kill themselves posthaste

two: how the fark does someone spend the time in school it takes to get a phd and not learn how to write in a way that is concise and to the point? Im almost positive that if ethan was forced to write an article with less than 500 words and no pictures he would spontaneously explode


Lol, I used to "consult" with PhD candidates and graduate students who were writing dissertations, etc. I would say "edit," but that would have been verboten. There are plenty of competent to brilliant academics who write like a freshman in college (or worse).

/it wasn't a bad side gig...allowed me to use my English (Writing Concentration) BA to make spending money early in my career
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Concrete Donkey: Two things: one, whoever keeps pushing ethans crap needs to kill themselves posthaste

two: how the fark does someone spend the time in school it takes to get a phd and not learn how to write in a way that is concise and to the point? Im almost positive that if ethan was forced to write an article with less than 500 words and no pictures he would spontaneously explode

Lol, I used to "consult" with PhD candidates and graduate students who were writing dissertations, etc. I would say "edit," but that would have been verboten. There are plenty of competent to brilliant academics who write like a freshman in college (or worse).

/it wasn't a bad side gig...allowed me to use my English (Writing Concentration) BA to make spending money early in my career


I think the biggest part of the problem is that teachers in middle and high school pushed for length over content and no one ever told them the hard truth: if you cant explain something in a way a child would understand dont try to explain it at all because you will only leave people confused, assuming they even reach the end of your essay instead of throwing it in the trash a quarter of the way through it
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Lol, I used to "consult" with PhD candidates and graduate students who were writing dissertations, etc. I would say "edit," but that would have been verboten. There are plenty of competent to brilliant academics who write like a freshman in college (or worse).

/it wasn't a bad side gig...allowed me to use my English (Writing Concentration) BA to make spending money early in my career

I think the biggest part of the problem is that teachers in middle and high school pushed for length over content and no one ever told them the hard truth: if you cant explain something in a way a child would understand dont try to explain it at all because you will only leave people confused, assuming they even reach the end of your essay instead of throwing it in the trash a quarter of the way through it


Yeah...between 1990 and 2000 or so, there was a shift to "journal everything" in school curriculums. The intentions were good but the result was an expectation of word vomit. Succinct, discreet communication is much more of a challenge to teach than to push for (almost) grammatically correct stream of consciousness word dumping. Some of my advanced writing classes featured strict word limits on complex subjects as an exercise in saying what's most important in the most efficient way possible; those were great lessons.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stuffy: God has a sick sense of humor.


When I die I expect to find him laughing
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chitownmike: stuffy: God has a sick sense of humor.

When I die I expect to find him laughing


I am.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Two things: one, whoever keeps pushing ethans crap needs to kill themselves posthaste

two: how the fark does someone spend the time in school it takes to get a phd and not learn how to write in a way that is concise and to the point? Im almost positive that if ethan was forced to write an article with less than 500 words and no pictures he would spontaneously explode


That's not what spontaneous means
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.