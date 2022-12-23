 Skip to content
(Zillow)   It's like the Addams family threw up in technicolor   (zillow.com) divider line
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long Island? 

Long Island.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not like the Addams family at all. At all, subby.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The designer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That had to be designed as a class project, with each student getting a room.

Or maybe a failed designer reality TV pilot that never aired.

Or a psychopath.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Designed by a Well-known Interior Designer.

"Yeah.  My name won't be on it?  I'll redo the place right after I finish this line of coke and two tabs of LSD."
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got a good deal on casino carpet remnants I see.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: The designer

[Fark user image 687x584]


Get out of my head
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being locked in there - on acid.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm a fan of Chipotle too, dude, but...dayum!
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: The designer

[Fark user image 687x584]


Especially that dining room
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Checking the street view, even the outside of this house looks very out of place for the neighborhood. On the plus side, it's only a couple of miles (at most) from JFK, so you would have jumbo jets flying low over the house almost constantly.
 
whidbey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All the wrong people have money.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ltnor: NewportBarGuy: The designer

[Fark user image 687x584]

Especially that dining room


Daaaaaay-o!
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Um, what is meant to be in focus?

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Addams Family Values - Pastels
Youtube wRRhJ11dUlE
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size

Interesting...
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Honestly, for a home built in 1962, I would consider it to be very forward looking. I expected more sunken living areas with circular couches
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That garage mass has a fivehead.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
images.fastcompany.netView Full Size

Munsters, not Addams.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bite your tongue Subby, the Addams Family would never
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if those metal trusses at the ceiling are actually structural.  In one of the photos they're clearly lower at their lower edge than the top of the window, which would not be a normal architectural choice when it comes to the engineering of the structure, and probably would fail inspection during the construciton process.

Those trusses, the exposed ducts, the durable but ugly lighting, this place looks like it was designed for an urban loft-dweller who happened to be transplanted into a single-family home.

Hopefully all that crap is just add-on and isn't part of the 'bones' of the house, so the next owner can rip that shiat out and decorate with something that doesn't look like it belongs in an industrial building.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Friends don't let friends decorate on cocaine.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks like a club
 
gregario
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That is gawd awful.
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fano: [static.boredpanda.com image 850x731]
Interesting...


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


on top of everything else, this horror of a human being wants to show his ballsack to the neighbors?
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looks to me like a couple got married thirteen years.  One half loved the colrful industrial loft he/she had in the city.  The other said "I don't care what our new house looks like inside but I'm not living in Manhattan."

/This is obviously the divorce sale of two people with more money than sense.
//Also betting this isn't an amicable divorce either.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fano: [static.boredpanda.com image 850x731]
Interesting...


I always suspected that the "pastels" gag from Addams Family Values that I linked to above was an in-joke reference to the set from the original TV show.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm going with Dream Home of a successful/retired HVAC, sheet metal installer.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everything else is forgivable, but having a ceiling like a warehouse is where I draw the line.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Friends don't let friends decorate on cocaine.


Who wants friends like that?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TWX: Fano: [static.boredpanda.com image 850x731]
Interesting...

[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x271]


Rich weirdos are out of season, asshole!
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I always find it fascinating when these houses appear. Traditional on the outside, wild on the inside. I guess hoa rules or something lead to it.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x551]

on top of everything else, this horror of a human being wants to show his ballsack to the neighbors?


From that distance across the street, they'd need a telescope. Of course, they might be those kinds of neighbors...
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Um, what is meant to be in focus?

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


Real estate photographer had to make that quota
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's really cool, IMHO. Just too much personality to buy.

I have eclectic tastes. They are my eclectic tastes. And that house reflects someone else.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Um, what is meant to be in focus?

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


Never mind the focus.  Why can't these chucklefarks put wall sconces on level?

Also what jank bullshiat is going on with this TV?  Did the installer just say "whatever, just cut a hatch in the drywall and we'll call it good.  Nah, you'll never be able to see it."

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It looks like where the CEO of Trapper Keeper lived circa 1989.
 
vevolis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was getting worried I wouldn't see any explosion proof RAB fixtures. Thankfully, I was not disappointed.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's like PeeWee's Playhouse had a baby with an Urban Outfitters.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's like the inside of a pinball machine.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Even my blithering ass is struck dumb by the monstrous majesty of that monument to edgelord artiste-ism.  I have no words
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Imagine being locked in there - on acid.


Well, I wasn't thinking locked in, but I was thinking LSD
 
jmr61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gregario: That is gawd awful.


And yet it has a very decent pool and deck area.

People are idiots.
 
zez
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Needs more Nagel paintings

muddycolors.comView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

General Tom Foolery: It's really cool, IMHO. Just too much personality to buy.

I have eclectic tastes. They are my eclectic tastes. And that house reflects someone else.


It'd work for one of my inlaws...

he's colorblind.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wireless Joe: It's like PeeWee's Playhouse had a baby with an Urban Outfitters.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


That closet has a Memphis vibe and would look amazing in the right place
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also:
static.onecms.ioView Full Size

Damn you Hildi Santo-Tomas and Doug Wilson!
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
and oh yeah, you get to live exactly a mile from JFK Airport. so there's that.  I live a mile and a half from Port Columbus airport which is probably several orders of magnitude less busy, and it's an experience.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
more like the home of the Beverly Hillbillies.
especially that 'billy-yard table'.
 
