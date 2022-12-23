 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   It's the Christmas TotalFark sponsorship thread. Stop in, say hi, get a month of TotalFark. I'll hook up as many people as I can. Also, if anyone else wants to help make someone's Holidays a little better, feel free to sponsor in this thread, too   (fark.com) divider line
64
    More: Cool, Cascading Style Sheets, Yule, Yule log, Christmas, Discussion, Sponsor, Fraggle Rock, Royal Family  
•       •       •

64 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2022 at 11:34 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
nburghmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas, Santa.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That would be sweet.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This shows that at the end of the day, Farkers are pretty dang cool. You're a good egg subs.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A merry Christmas to all!
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas (or whatever you farkers celebrate!)
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I take back everything I said about you.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nice way to end the year with the gift that keeps on giving. Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Super generous, thank you from a homeless farker!
 
admiral_neckbeard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm a cheap bastard and would feel great about a month free!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thanks anyway.
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Emmexx [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I just wanted to say this is awesome of subby.  I don't want or need the sub, but this is a very cool offer and gift.  Merry Christmas!
 
cloverock70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Howdy!
 
PTP_Professor [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good Morning! I hope everyone is having a wonderful holiday so far! Mine has been hell for the last couple days, as our company decided to merge 2 MS 365 tenants. One of our senior engineers went rogue, ditched the planned procedure, and we nearly lost control of both our domains, tenants, and all historic email. Our zone file got hosed, and we are still recreating missing CNAME records, as well as trying to fix our SPF record. Ticketing in our ticketing system has had issues, and the response time from microsoft on the issues with our tenants is said to be after the new year. Add to that, the engineer who went off the script showed up drunk this morning. He's relying on the ADA to prove that he can't be fired, but if I had my way, he'd be gone now. Morale among the other engineers is shiat as we all work hard to clean this up.

Not sure if I need totalfark or booze to get thru this. And I still feel disappointed in the fark population over my recent 24 hour jail sentence over a sarcastic remark I made.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Howdy Santa, Merry Christmas to all Farkers 🍺
 
HFK [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas to all. I am curious what TF is like.

And a happy new year.
 
Nick Bullwinkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas!
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've been trying to get a TF for a while now but the system won't let me. I don't think Fark wants my money.

Maybe it'll accept some of yours?

/Happy Festivus!
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the gang bang Total Fark.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


well hello there, Santa baby.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You don't gotta hand out any subscriptions - I'm just saying hi

/fark commercialism and all that jazz
 
art_shamsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not here for sponsorship, but to say thanks for doing this for the community! So...thanks!
 
spaceman375 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wowza! Thanx for a peek behind the curtain. As if I don't already waste too much time on fark; now I'm gonna practically quarantine myself.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Way to be sensitive to all religions, subby, you dick

Happy Festivus
 
TheHappyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas and happy holidays

Thanks for keeping sh*t interesting for almost 20 years.

Don't gift me anything. In the past five years I've maybe dropped a dozen comments, if that.
 
hoohoodilly [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh great now I'm never gonna sleep, but thanks for your generosity!
 
nick_papagiorgio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

art_shamsky: Not here for sponsorship, but to say thanks for doing this for the community! So...thanks!


This ✌🏻🤶🎄🍻
 
Sneakytoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Greetings from -9 BF Wisconsin
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Happy holidays all!!


/Happy Festivus
 
Carak [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to the best people on the internet...and you FARKERS, too!
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
YAY FREE TF

\o/

/also, hi!
 
Zog Zogu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Timmy the Tumor [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
hey, hi, howdy
 
camarugala [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
To hell with The holiday corrupted pagens
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Frohe Weihnachten.

Stay warm Farkers!
Having gluehwein later tonigt.
 
KumquatVelociraptor [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hallo!
 
TheHappyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheHappyCanadian: Merry Christmas and happy holidays

Thanks for keeping sh*t interesting for almost 20 years.

Don't gift me anything. In the past five years I've maybe dropped a dozen comments, if that.


God dammit

Thanks for the month. I'll try not to be a dick on here for a month

/no promises
 
turotl [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hyvää Joulua.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Blessed Yule! Have a Yule Log

scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season and all their bad relatives got snowed in and all the good ones made it over safe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dudley_Nightsoil [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seems like the right place to let you know how much I appreciate all you farkers. I am pretty much shut in and I don't think I can do without the intellectual stimulation I find here, occasionally. There is just no other place like this. In case you guys ever thought you were wasting your time on here, please take it from me you are not. I have taken to reading all the comments and I always feel better hearing so many different perspectives from smart people on practically any subject. I want to say I love all of you, even the ones I disagree with and get mad at. You make a difference for me!  Please have a safe and happy holiday

Dudley Nightsoil
 
burber [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Like I don't waste enough time browsing this site since 2001.

What are you people? On Dope?!
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Happy Ho Ho Ho!
 
shrubber101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas Farkers!
 
uberalice
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't want TF but merry Christmas ya bunch of degenerates.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sneakytoes: Greetings from -9 BF Wisconsin


just go to Kwip Trip to warm up or Culvers


/I miss those places

//free tf now?

///eh...whatever
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I would be grateful!
 
HFK [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Thank you whoever you are. Have a lot more reading to do now.
 
Deathbymombasa [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Happy Festivus.
 
disaster bastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

admiral_neckbeard: I'm a cheap bastard and would feel great about a month free!


I'm a disaster bastard and would use a free membership to sow discord and chaos.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll stop in to say hi, but you can give the TF to someone else.

media.baamboozle.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.