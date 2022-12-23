 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   The Metaverse is a Metanothing. TikTok is about to become illegal. Elmo is burning Twitter to the ground. Is it the end of social media as we know it?   (npr.org) divider line
72
    More: Scary, Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter, social media companies, Facebook, Google, Elon Musk, new big bet, Social media  
•       •       •

716 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2022 at 11:03 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Scary?


To the last 2 generations raised on social media and those whose professional livelihood depends on it? Yes.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it the end of social media as we know it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary? It isn't like you memaw and grampy weren't banging before the advent of even electric lights, nevermind phones with touch screens.

As an old I can attest to how much better people's attitudes are when they can put down the screen for awhile.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be.  Social Media as it exists today is a societal cancer.

I don't even think we need to get rid of it all, but we definitely can't keep going with the same trajectory and expect anything to improve.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel fine.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: spongeboob: Scary?

To the last 2 generations raised on social media and those whose professional livelihood depends on it? Yes.


My kids aren't. And I'll wager more people are involved with standard business networking in I'll guess any single state over the average in population, than who work on social media software.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Is it the end of social media as we know it?"

I've never really prayed for anything, but I think I'll pray for this
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
god I hope so, but it'd be nice if we passed some laws to make this shiat illegal.


If you can't effectively moderate a website with real human beings, it shouldn't farking exist.  This is easily the worst thing about the current iteration of the internet.  There is no algorithm that can set ethical standards.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: god I hope so, but it'd be nice if we passed some laws to make this shiat illegal.


If you can't effectively moderate a website with real human beings, it shouldn't farking exist.  This is easily the worst thing about the current iteration of the internet.  There is no algorithm that can set ethical standards.


Owww my freeze peach!
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only Fark will survive in the end. No one will know we are here or care, but we're stubborn bastages.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: GardenWeasel: spongeboob: Scary?

To the last 2 generations raised on social media and those whose professional livelihood depends on it? Yes.

My kids aren't. And I'll wager more people are involved with standard business networking in I'll guess any single state over the average in population, than who work on social media software.


I was thinking of ad/pr/marketing departments that revolve around social media.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwoHead: Only Fark will survive in the end. No one will know we are here or care, but we're stubborn bastages.


That will be the irony.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social media isn't the problem. The technology works as intended.
The problem is the same problem we have always had: in every human society and culture there will always arise someone without moral or ethical constraints that will decide to corrupt laws and topple government until they're in charge. These people will never deal in good faith, they will always lie and they absolutely believe that all their actions are absolutely necessary.

Social media platforms just amplify what's always been there, and now we can respond in real time instead of after the fact.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll get over it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're not that lucky.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: arrogantbastich: GardenWeasel: spongeboob: Scary?

To the last 2 generations raised on social media and those whose professional livelihood depends on it? Yes.

My kids aren't. And I'll wager more people are involved with standard business networking in I'll guess any single state over the average in population, than who work on social media software.

I was thinking of ad/pr/marketing departments that revolve around social media.


The only industry I can think of that falls under that umbrella completely is social media itself. And if you rely on Facebook to find you a roofer, instead of asking your real life friends (gosh I want to think the people who use that has those) or God forbid you do what I did and just look around for houses with signs up and see what their work looks like... You get what weirdness you deserve.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: arrogantbastich: GardenWeasel: spongeboob: Scary?

To the last 2 generations raised on social media and those whose professional livelihood depends on it? Yes.

My kids aren't. And I'll wager more people are involved with standard business networking in I'll guess any single state over the average in population, than who work on social media software.

I was thinking of ad/pr/marketing departments that revolve around social media.


Funniest thing to me is how easy it is to reach most companies on Facebook, except Facebook.
I've literally tried to contact them about a fake Facebook security fishing attempt and I could not find anywhere to contact them
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We should be so lucky
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Scary?


I feel fine
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And the world will keep on turning. The fact is you don't need social media. That alone puts a shelf date on is viability .
 
whidbey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
LET THEM FIGHT.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You're gonna love Meatspace v2.0
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We'll always have MySpace.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Scary?


Good.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
To all I humbly and proudly say

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Capitalism ruins social media.

Should be a public service. And regulated
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stopping by to say "I hope this is finally Over."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We can only hope.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Threatening me with good time, subby?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looking forward to the rise of antisocial media
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: god I hope so, but it'd be nice if we passed some laws to make this shiat illegal.


If you can't effectively moderate a website with real human beings, it shouldn't farking exist.  This is easily the worst thing about the current iteration of the internet.  There is no algorithm that can set ethical standards.


So what you are saying is you need everything spoon fed to you...
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If it means that people will stop sitting on the only leg extension machine in the whole damn gym while staring at their stupid phones, I'm all for it.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kids and bored housewives create a market.  So long as someone finds a way to make it profitable, there will be social media.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm going back to using a rotary phone. And if your number has too many 8s and 9s, I'm not calling you.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What is always the answer to a headline that is a question?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Like many of those "issues" that go away, along with the attack ads, right after the campaign is over, social media should pop up again during election cycles.  Russians developed Telegram to deliver content with an eye to claiming it was secure.

You might wonder if it were cheaper just to buy profile data from Facebook.

You may wonder if mind readers actually existed would you even need the tools of social media to influence.  Actually, even if mind readers actually existed you would still need massive computers to handle all the data.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: And the world will keep on turning. The fact is you don't need social media. That alone puts a shelf date on is viability .


Nobody needs Coca-Cola either, but...
 
groverpm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tumblr and Fark are the limits of my social media use.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't threaten me with a good time.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Looking forward to the rise of antisocial media


I think you have already found it
 
Thingster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: If it means that people will stop sitting on the only leg extension machine in the whole damn gym while staring at their stupid phones, I'm all for it.

...posted from the bench press
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: What is always the answer to a headline that is a question?


Yeah, but it's still nice to think about.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sosh Meeds

TikTok moves a lot of advertising money. Any and all markets adjust, but for a quarter, compounded by Twitter, the disruption is challenging to estimate and control.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Looking forward to the rise of antisocial media


Welcome to Fark.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No. It has matasticized into shorts featuring audio about swag and Ohio.

Lil B - Swag Like Ohio (Audio)
Youtube ZgymWemivLQ
 
trippdogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.