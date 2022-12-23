 Skip to content
(CNN)   Oh, you're into Pickleball? Cool, cool. I was into Pickleball, too, before it got so mainstream. I'm playing Padel now, but you've probably never heard of it   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looks like racquetball to me.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Back in 1983 for my one PE elective in college I took a semester of Archery/Pickleball.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pickleball has always sounded to my ears like a weird sex act that costs an extra $20.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hate Hipsters.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They are just all forms of Pong.
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wallyball inside may be better with these below freezing outdoor temperatures.
 
ReverendLoki [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Back in 1983 for my one PE elective in college I took a semester of Archery/Pickleball.


Archery Pickleball sounds awesome.  Like skeet shooting for the bow and arrow set.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Back in 1983 for my one PE elective in college I took a semester of Archery/Pickleball.


At the same time? It sounds like that game we played once: dodge-arrow.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: They are just all forms of Pong.


Roddick vs. Pong
Youtube o0eECXU4ixw
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dryknife: Wallyball inside may be better with these below freezing outdoor temperatures.


Wallyball is awesome!
 
