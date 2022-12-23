 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: How to sell your used vibrator when social media companies won't let you advertise it   (slate.com) divider line
38
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be creative. List "neck massagers" and "kiss practicers" and so forth.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1: have an onlyfans.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Craigslist
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ew.

Do they also want you selling used mattresses and underwear?

Some things are worth the extra few bucks to buy new.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Ew.

Do they also want you selling used mattresses and underwear?

Some things are worth the extra few bucks to buy new.


Yeah, but where I find new e-girl flavored panties?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Slate missing the point.  ED meds are to fix a medical condition, they are a medication.   Sex toys and the other things they listed are aids.  Not remote the same thing.

Is there a market for second hand personal pleasure devices?  Seems like it's something you really want to be the 1st owner of.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Ew.

Do they also want you selling used mattresses and underwear?

Some things are worth the extra few bucks to buy new.


You'll find that used underwear has an incredibly big aftermarket.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Ew.

Do they also want you selling used mattresses and underwear?

Some things are worth the extra few bucks to buy new.


What's wrong with used mattresses?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Koodz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Slate missing the point.  ED meds are to fix a medical condition, they are a medication.   Sex toys and the other things they listed are aids.  Not remote the same thing.

Is there a market for second hand personal pleasure devices?  Seems like it's something you really want to be the 1st owner of.


A burglar once stole my wife's vibrator as well as our vacuum cleaner.

Yes, it did turn out to be a dude when they caught him.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Ew.

Do they also want you selling used mattresses and underwear?

Some things are worth the extra few bucks to buy new.


Well, MA just made throwing them away illegal, so might as well.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can't stand throwing away anything that still has some function or can be repaired (kludged)
A vibrator should be put in a biohazard bag and trashed. Maybe even burned.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Chest of drawers for sale&

French lessons?

Spanish guitar?

Oh, here it is:  prostitute.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Is there a market for second hand personal pleasure devices?  Seems like it's something you really want to be the 1st owner of.


I'm always happy when I get to not be the most innocent person in a room.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Koodz: ctighe2353: Slate missing the point.  ED meds are to fix a medical condition, they are a medication.   Sex toys and the other things they listed are aids.  Not remote the same thing.

Is there a market for second hand personal pleasure devices?  Seems like it's something you really want to be the 1st owner of.

A burglar once stole my wife's vibrator as well as our vacuum cleaner.

Yes, it did turn out to be a dude when they caught him.


Let me guess. ER?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I can't stand throwing away anything that still has some function or can be repaired (kludged)
A vibrator should be put in a biohazard bag and trashed. Maybe even burned.


What do you do with your vibrator?!?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can't they be sold the same place as used panties?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Brewster: Well, MA just made throwing [mattresses] away illegal...


What... are you supposed to do with them?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One 1908 Chicago Tribune ad for the Arnold Vibrator claimed that Mark Twain and the governor of Chicago were Arnold users.

Oh, slate...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Brewster: Well, MA just made throwing [mattresses] away illegal...

What... are you supposed to do with them?


Bed bug farm. Fun for the kids.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Keep them to pass down as heirlooms.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Brewster: Well, MA just made throwing [mattresses] away illegal...

What... are you supposed to do with them?


In Minnesota (where I'm from originally) it is, or used to be, illegal to sell used mattresses but it was ok to give them away. You'd find ads on Craigslist for a can of soda or other irrelevant items that came with a free mattress. You could haul them to the waste management facility and it was a reasonable fee to dump them - I assumed most states were like that.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Keep them to pass down as heirlooms.


Next on PBS, Antique Chode Show.
 
squidloe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Brewster: Well, MA just made throwing [mattresses] away illegal...

What... are you supposed to do with them?


Now you have to load them into your brother-in-law's pickup and dump them somewhere in Lynn. It's kind of a hassle.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Brewster: Well, MA just made throwing [mattresses] away illegal...

What... are you supposed to do with them?


Recycle.

I assume most sellers will take them away, I actually find the textiles weirder. Given that I wear everything until it's more hole than clothing, I'm not sure why anyone would even want the scraps.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Keep them to pass down as heirlooms.


We aren't supposed to be calling out farkers who aren't in the thread
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I really don't want to know who buys used sex toys but I'm less scared by the people just too cheap to buy new.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Keep them to pass down as heirlooms.


Hey no callouts.  Nana's Vibrator will post on this thread or not as they like
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mummenschanz 2022
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are you kidding me? Selling a used vibrator is easy as cake.
What you do is make and share a video showing how much you enjoy using your vibrator and it will sell itself.
 
moos [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Can't they be sold the same place as used panties?


vending machines?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Ew.

Do they also want you selling used mattresses and underwear?

Some things are worth the extra few bucks to buy new.


Correct.  But. Then again. I'd pay good money for used "stuff" from JLO or  dakota fanning, chloe moretz, Saoirse Ronan.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Koodz: ctighe2353: Slate missing the point.  ED meds are to fix a medical condition, they are a medication.   Sex toys and the other things they listed are aids.  Not remote the same thing.

Is there a market for second hand personal pleasure devices?  Seems like it's something you really want to be the 1st owner of.

A burglar once stole my wife's vibrator as well as our vacuum cleaner.

Yes, it did turn out to be a dude when they caught him.


In cop lingo, that's a suck & tuck.
 
Koodz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Koodz: ctighe2353: Slate missing the point.  ED meds are to fix a medical condition, they are a medication.   Sex toys and the other things they listed are aids.  Not remote the same thing.

Is there a market for second hand personal pleasure devices?  Seems like it's something you really want to be the 1st owner of.

A burglar once stole my wife's vibrator as well as our vacuum cleaner.

Yes, it did turn out to be a dude when they caught him.

In cop lingo, that's a suck & tuck.


He stole all the regular shiat to like TV and Xbox and jewelry, but also tried on several of her shirts, stole the vibrator, and I assume stole the vacuum cleaner just to be a dick so we couldn't clean a bathroom because he tracked dirt all over the living room.
 
Koodz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Koodz: ChrisDe: Koodz: ctighe2353: Slate missing the point.  ED meds are to fix a medical condition, they are a medication.   Sex toys and the other things they listed are aids.  Not remote the same thing.

Is there a market for second hand personal pleasure devices?  Seems like it's something you really want to be the 1st owner of.

A burglar once stole my wife's vibrator as well as our vacuum cleaner.

Yes, it did turn out to be a dude when they caught him.

In cop lingo, that's a suck & tuck.

He stole all the regular shiat to like TV and Xbox and jewelry, but also tried on several of her shirts, stole the vibrator, and I assume stole the vacuum cleaner just to be a dick so we couldn't clean a bathroom because he tracked dirt all over the living room.


Voice to text mangled that.

"...so we couldn't clean up after him..."
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shouldn't this be an article from Buzzfeed?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
2018 Steely Dan XLT. Has leather, hi-power output, and partner pigtail option. Only used once. Call 404-555-1178 for price and details.
 
