 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Get ready for the insecticide-resistant mosquitos to infect you with diseases. You have the rest of the winter to arm yourselves with fly swatters   (msn.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Aedes, Malaria, Aedes aegypti, Mosquito, disease-spreading mosquitoes, Dengue fever, Shinji Kasai Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, laboratory studies  
•       •       •

204 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2022 at 12:50 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fun fact - mosquitos don't like me. I've walked thru an entire swarm of them on summer hikes and they ignored me completely....and went after everyone else.
And on the rare occasions when I do get bit, I almost never get a histamine reaction. So very little itching or swelling.
😁😁😁

It's ok to hate me. I'm used to it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fighting mosquitoes with frickin' laser beams
Youtube vGjP9SE7tsM
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Fun fact - mosquitos don't like me. I've walked thru an entire swarm of them on summer hikes and they ignored me completely....and went after everyone else.
And on the rare occasions when I do get bit, I almost never get a histamine reaction. So very little itching or swelling.
😁😁😁

It's ok to hate me. I'm used to it.


Ok, this time I gotta admit you're right.  I now hate you because of who you are.  Fark you and the unbitten horse you rode in on!
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Team Dragonfly to the the rescue!
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What happed to all those sterile mosquitos that were released to control these dread insects...
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Fun fact - mosquitos don't like me. I've walked thru an entire swarm of them on summer hikes and they ignored me completely....and went after everyone else.
And on the rare occasions when I do get bit, I almost never get a histamine reaction. So very little itching or swelling.
😁😁😁

It's ok to hate me. I'm used to it.


It's well-known that all mosquitos are Evangelical Christians and thus cannot abide the black ichor which courses through your veins...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Fun fact - mosquitos don't like me. I've walked thru an entire swarm of them on summer hikes and they ignored me completely....and went after everyone else.
And on the rare occasions when I do get bit, I almost never get a histamine reaction. So very little itching or swelling.
😁😁😁

It's ok to hate me. I'm used to it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Up north tennis racquets work better than fly swatters.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What an unexpected turn of events. Who could have ever predicted this?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yet another reason I only hang out with O-negative people.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Weaver95: Fun fact - mosquitos don't like me. I've walked thru an entire swarm of them on summer hikes and they ignored me completely....and went after everyone else.
And on the rare occasions when I do get bit, I almost never get a histamine reaction. So very little itching or swelling.
😁😁😁

It's ok to hate me. I'm used to it.

[Fark user image image 586x426]


...wait is this true? I had been a mosquito magnet my entire life but a few years back there was a summer where they ignored me and I wondered what the hell was going on. I never linked it to my (now resolved) bout with Hashimoto's
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

punishmentforshoplifting: Autoerotic Defenestration: Weaver95: Fun fact - mosquitos don't like me. I've walked thru an entire swarm of them on summer hikes and they ignored me completely....and went after everyone else.
And on the rare occasions when I do get bit, I almost never get a histamine reaction. So very little itching or swelling.
😁😁😁

It's ok to hate me. I'm used to it.

[Fark user image image 586x426]

...wait is this true? I had been a mosquito magnet my entire life but a few years back there was a summer where they ignored me and I wondered what the hell was going on. I never linked it to my (now resolved) bout with Hashimoto's


How'd you resolve your Hashimoto's?  I thought that was chronic.

/asking for my wife, who has thyroid issues we think is due to Hashimotos
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.