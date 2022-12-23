 Skip to content
Michiganders get behind the idea of watching the plow cam
    Michigan Department of Transportation, online transportation mapping system, road conditions  
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No cameras where I live, but cool idea though
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is a subscription service on Brazzers, or maybe Porn-Hub
 
yellowjester
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Snow Plow Cameras
Youtube NXscu4PT85E
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: [Fark user image 398x349] [View Full Size image _x_]


That plow driver knew exactly what he/she was doing.  There's no way they missed seeing someone wearing solid black against a whiteish background.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
call Mr. Plow, that's my name, that name again is Mr. Plow
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Plow Cam sounds like something on Pornhub.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: I think this is a subscription service on Brazzers, or maybe Porn-Hub


What's their OnlyFans name?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ummm, I live in Las Vegas. What are these "snow plows" that you speak of?

CSB: Many years ago, it actually snowed here. The next day, I was in a hardware store when somebody came in and tried to buy a snow shovel. The store clerk had no idea that they even existed.
 
Gustopia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
