MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it sinking because it hit some iceberg lettuce?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pro-Tip: Never eat at restaurant that is or used to be a boat.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sad to see another local establishment going under.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: So sad to see another local establishment going under.


Yeah, I wonder why--underwater with their mortgage?
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Some locals compared the situation to the restaurant 'sinking like the Titanic'."

Some locals are incredibly stupid.

/hasn't heard good things about Essex
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's not a bug. It's a feature. Depending on the food and the price of drinks, I'd still go.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One diner jokingly suggested it was the restaurant's new 'aquatics section' for 'under water dining'

I bet everyone laughed for HOURS over that bon mot.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark needs a formal contest for "Guess Where" instead of peppering the tabs with articles about place names which never announces a state, province, region, canton, oblast.  You sometimes have to go to the Obits or Real estate ads to see where the story takes place.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: One diner jokingly suggested it was the restaurant's new 'aquatics section' for 'under water dining'

I bet everyone laughed for HOURS over that bon mot.


read: that was the Weeners the reporter web intern found...
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Waiter, there's a fly in my soup

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Jumbo Kingdom (Hong Kong) sank in May. I wonder if there is some group of radicles sinking resurants
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Wadded Beef: One diner jokingly suggested it was the restaurant's new 'aquatics section' for 'under water dining'

I bet everyone laughed for HOURS over that bon mot.

read: that was the Weeners the reporter web intern found...


<chuckle> and...forgot that one.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Pro-Tip: Never eat at restaurant that is or used to be a boat.


i.insider.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TWX: FTFA: "Some locals compared the situation to the restaurant 'sinking like the Titanic'."

Some locals are incredibly stupid.


"Some locals compared the situation to the restaurant 'sinking like the Titanic'" is how The Metro dresses up wisecracking locals so that it seems more relevant and fills out the story.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Flex seal will fix that right up.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you're ever in Cairns there's a restaurant called Prawn Star, it's a couple of converted fishing boats and damn that seafood was amazing!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You know the fish is fresh when they can swim right into the kitchen.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Pro-Tip: Never eat at restaurant that is or used to be a boat.


But there's a maritime law trial going on in the on-land seafood restaurant.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
