(WCVB Boston)   Ten-foot nutcracker stolen. Police on the lookout for people targeting four-foot nuts   (wcvb.com) divider line
185 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2022 at 10:50 PM



spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew this nut is over five feet tall
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ten feet? That can crack 20 nuts!
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark squirrel hiding in fear.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they find the rat king that did this.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, someone check in on Danny Devito!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Two-foot, three-foot, four-foot nuts! Daylight come and me wanna go home.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ shut up, nerds
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And who better to tell us of this tragedy in the Martinez family of New Mexico than WCVB Channel 5... Boston's news leader!
 
