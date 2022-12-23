 Skip to content
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My understanding is that there is a recognized mental condition, prob caused by mild stroke, where person stops feeling an expected emotional reaction of seeing a friend or family member, and interprets that as meaning that the other person has been replaced by an imposter/alien/robot.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You'd think he'd see the error in his assessment after dismembering the guy.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He should have got insurance.
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mjjt: My understanding is that there is a recognized mental condition, prob caused by mild stroke, where person stops feeling an expected emotional reaction of seeing a friend or family member, and interprets that as meaning that the other person has been replaced by an imposter/alien/robot.


Pop a Cap in his (gr)ass.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Clearly a father-thing
 
Dudley_Nightsoil [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dad WAS a robot. They CHARGED him with Battery.

/Be Gentle. New at this.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Listen. And understand. That thing is still out there. It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A very special Melrose Heights about robots

Melrose Heights 9021024026
Youtube a_0bZxf_BwA
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Probably the worst time in a person's life is when they have to kill a family member because they area a robot.    Other than that, it's been a pretty good day.
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

andrewagill: Listen. And understand. That thing is still out there. It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear.


...and it absolutely will not stop until it's able to talk to you about your car's extended warranty.
 
