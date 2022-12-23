 Skip to content
(WAPT Jackson)   Shoot-larity ensues when woman takes Wal-Mart worker hostage and cops respond. The moral of this story is "Christmas shopping sucks for EVERYBODY"   (wapt.com) divider line
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tweet with video of lady holding the Wal-Mart employee at gunpoint. Kinda looks like you would imagine it would...

https://twitter.com/DailyLoud/status/1605948690308513792
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size

"What are they donna do? Shoot me?" -Woman who was shot
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: [tse1.mm.bing.net image 474x281]
"What are they donna do? Shoot me?" -Woman who was shot


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


- Cops
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once worked as a Walmart cashier during Christmas Eve evening.
It was a wonder that none of my fellow cashiers shot some customers.
Yeah, Walmart shoppers are that bad during Christmas Eve evening.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that sucks. Actually a cool little town. I used to go to King Biscuit religiously.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a hostage negotiation, releasing that WalMart employee would be worth at least two hostages.

This response followed: "Last thing I was told is somebody walked in with a gun and yelled out that they want a news anchor there.

Ta-Daa
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walmart, not even once.
 
trasnform
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: [tse1.mm.bing.net image 474x281]
"What are they donna do? Shoot me?" -Woman who was shot


The woman on the right no longer has to pee.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat_free: NewportBarGuy: [tse1.mm.bing.net image 474x281]
"What are they donna do? Shoot me?" -Woman who was shot

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 600x338]

- Cops


Laughs.

/ aisle seat, please
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When people of Wal-Mart goes horribly wrong.
 
ptr2void
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Corlunda. The female version of fromunda, found underneath the breasts.
 
LurkLongAndProsper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hostages Trapped Inside Walmart Insisting They Never Shop At Walmart
Youtube repxFQXVsHc
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That employee needs to compensated generously from Walmart. For life.
 
Elzar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The important question is were the guns involved okay and why didn't this cashier have a mandatory gun of her own?

If the cashier had a gun, the hostage taker might still be alive - because everyone knows good people with guns stop gun violence.

clip vs magazine, bump stocks, mayonnaise noises...

/ this is what 2nd amendment farks actually believe
 
Klivian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did Walmart tell the employee that the had to clock out during the time they were held hostage?
 
trasnform
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Klivian: Did Walmart tell the employee that the had to clock out during the time they were held hostage?


I'd laugh if I hadn't ever heard some ineffective middle manager bonehead say this sort of thing.
 
trasnform
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remember when stores had lunch counters? Well I think they should put a bar in the middle of a Walmart. That would be festive!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

trasnform: Remember when stores had lunch counters? Well I think they should put a bar in the middle of a Walmart. That would be festive!


Before they made it a SuperCenter, the Walmart near me had a McDonalds. All the merchandise in the vicinity had a thin layer of grease and smelled of french fries. They converted it into a Subway.
 
69gnarkill69
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Elzar: The important question is were the guns involved okay and why didn't this cashier have a mandatory gun of her own?

If the cashier had a gun, the hostage taker might still be alive - because everyone knows good people with guns stop gun violence.

clip vs magazine, bump stocks, mayonnaise noises...

/ this is what 2nd amendment farks actually believe


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Last thing I was told is somebody walked in with a gun and yelled out that they want a news anchor"
*looks at suspect*

You aint gettin' that.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: That employee needs to compensated generously from Walmart. For life.


why, did Walmart hold her at gun point?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Solty Dog: That employee needs to compensated generously from Walmart. For life.

why, did Walmart hold her at gun point?


Created a dangerous work environment.
 
Bslim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: trasnform: Remember when stores had lunch counters? Well I think they should put a bar in the middle of a Walmart. That would be festive!

Before they made it a SuperCenter, the Walmart near me had a McDonalds. All the merchandise in the vicinity had a thin layer of grease and smelled of french fries. They converted it into a Subway.


Now it reeks of  weird rancid yeast?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Elzar: The important question is were the guns involved okay and why didn't this cashier have a mandatory gun of her own?

If the cashier had a gun, the hostage taker might still be alive - because everyone knows good people with guns stop gun violence.

clip vs magazine, bump stocks, mayonnaise noises...

/ this is what 2nd amendment farks actually believe


no we don't, don't speak for us, you suck at it.

do you blame stabbings on the knife?  lynchings on the rope?  of course you don't, because the issue is the person doing the thing, not the method. 

plenty of gun owners are responsible with them, just as plenty of knife and rope owners are responsible with those things.  blame the person for using a gun illegally, because she was doing things very much already against several laws.  she won her prize.

the UK has a knife problem. access to knives is impossible to stop, i can make one.  just like i can make a gun.  shiatty people are shiatty, but blaming the tool for the actions of the shiatty people is an attempt to do something that does nothing to fix the root cause. 

humans are violent animals, any history book should have told you that.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: asciibaron: Solty Dog: That employee needs to compensated generously from Walmart. For life.

why, did Walmart hold her at gun point?

Created a dangerous work environment.


you sound concerned.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Well that sucks. Actually a cool little town. I used to go to King Biscuit religiously.


The Flour Hour was great
 
