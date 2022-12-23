 Skip to content
(AP News)   3 dead, 3 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested. World shocked. Residents of US barely glance at headline over their phones   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Terrorism, Kurdish people, Kurdish language, Turkey's army, Kurdish cultural center  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a headline "over" my phone?

/pedant
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Put a Kevlar case on a Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra and it could probably double as a body armor plate.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why don't they just ban guns?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In the US and Canada shootings are part of the daily poutine.

/outside Kurd-ish center
//get it?
///I'll see myself out
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Genocidal Turkish thugs?
Bet it was genocidal Turkish thugs
 
GORDON
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah Americans are just the worst
 
dryknife
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Terroirists!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Why don't they just ban guns?


He had no choice. They already had taken away his sword.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kurds shot.
Chairs punished.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kurds shot?
No whey!
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Why don't they just ban guns?


Guns are restricted, hence why there are fewer shootings with lower fatality rates.
 
