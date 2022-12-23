 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Santa's helper delievers the presents, happily deflowers many adult virgins during Christmas time (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
51
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She concluded: "The couple even sent me a thirty-page script to memorise for my role as Santa's naughty elf.


I'm really curious how much extra it costs for that.  I feel like that's probably more than the sex.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sortofwant.jpg
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Definitely a case of British hot.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Still can't find three wise men, however.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Still can't find three wise men, however.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So Daily Star has replaced backpage.com for hooker ads?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: Definitely a case of British hot.


Las Vegas, UK?
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 400x544]


s3.crackedcdn.comView Full Size


/probably the greatest gag in TV and film history
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size

Who's grabbing her left leg there?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I mean, I certainly would've in the before days but her face looks off
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: GoodHomer: Definitely a case of British hot.

Las Vegas, UK?


She could be an immigrant.
 
cefm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do clients get a discount for butterface?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: She concluded: "The couple even sent me a thirty-page script to memorise for my role as Santa's naughty elf.


I'm really curious how much extra it costs for that.  I feel like that's probably more than the sex.


Last I heard, prostitutes weren't union yet, although they're trying. Rates for Writers' Guild of Britain. I'm guessing Independent Theater Council.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 810x539]
Who's grabbing her left leg there?


Guessing an assistant (or co-worker from the brothel) helping to keep her in a position she cannot hold steadily for a posed photo.  Looks like she's tilted back so her legs are up in the air on the edge of a desk or something.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: She concluded: "The couple even sent me a thirty-page script to memorise for my role as Santa's naughty elf.


I'm really curious how much extra it costs for that.  I feel like that's probably more than the sex.


I'm interested in how likely it is that someone who pushes ass for a living can memorize a 30 page script.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: RodneyToady: She concluded: "The couple even sent me a thirty-page script to memorise for my role as Santa's naughty elf.


I'm really curious how much extra it costs for that.  I feel like that's probably more than the sex.

I'm interested in how likely it is that someone who pushes ass for a living can memorize a 30 page script.


You seem to be under the mistaken impression that sex workers are somehow, by default, not intelligent.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For anyone curious, and I realize no one is, here is what AI imagines that Alice Little working at the Chicken Ranch brothel on Christmas looks like.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
AC/DC - Mistress For Christmas - Happy Holidays
Youtube 7doBMyEH_Ug
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 810x539]
Who's grabbing her left leg there?


I dunno but I've recently become aware that people sometimes photoshop pictures to make themselves appear attractive.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: RodneyToady: She concluded: "The couple even sent me a thirty-page script to memorise for my role as Santa's naughty elf.


I'm really curious how much extra it costs for that.  I feel like that's probably more than the sex.

I'm interested in how likely it is that someone who pushes ass for a living can memorize a 30 page script.


There have been more than an anecdotal number of incidents where therapists and many other medical fields admit to sex work and sex adjacent work while in college.

I suspect a proper brothel has some serious standards for their workers, and it's going to get tougher if they unionize.

/We ain't talking about the Pimp Bigsby on the corner of Ash and 139th here.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Sexy Jesus: RodneyToady: She concluded: "The couple even sent me a thirty-page script to memorise for my role as Santa's naughty elf.


I'm really curious how much extra it costs for that.  I feel like that's probably more than the sex.

I'm interested in how likely it is that someone who pushes ass for a living can memorize a 30 page script.

You seem to be under the mistaken impression that sex workers are somehow, by default, not intelligent.


My good friend owns a strip club in Atlanta, I call em like I see em.  I've worked on a lot of shoots, most talent can't memorize a 30 page script.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: The Smails Kid: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 810x539]
Who's grabbing her left leg there?

I dunno but I've recently become aware that people sometimes photoshop pictures to make themselves appear attractive.


People would do that? Just go on the Internet and lie?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She'll do.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Before knocking the lady's looks let's be honest, most of us have done worse.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: She concluded: "The couple even sent me a thirty-page script to memorise for my role as Santa's naughty elf.


I'm really curious how much extra it costs for that.  I feel like that's probably more than the sex.


Most websites don't even mention how much 5 minutes at a legal brothel costs.  You aren't going to get your curiosity satisfied, unless you email the lady yourself and ask her how much she charged.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: SVC_conservative: The Smails Kid: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 810x539]
Who's grabbing her left leg there?

I dunno but I've recently become aware that people sometimes photoshop pictures to make themselves appear attractive.

People would do that? Just go on the Internet and lie?


I know, the nerve. BRB, Morgan Fairchild is asking for me again
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Sexy Jesus: RodneyToady: She concluded: "The couple even sent me a thirty-page script to memorise for my role as Santa's naughty elf.


I'm really curious how much extra it costs for that.  I feel like that's probably more than the sex.

I'm interested in how likely it is that someone who pushes ass for a living can memorize a 30 page script.

There have been more than an anecdotal number of incidents where therapists and many other medical fields admit to sex work and sex adjacent work while in college.

I suspect a proper brothel has some serious standards for their workers, and it's going to get tougher if they unionize.

/We ain't talking about the Pimp Bigsby on the corner of Ash and 139th here.


Yeah, but what about Pimp Shakespeare, Pimp Ibsen, or Pimp Chekhov (not that one, the other one)?
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: Who's grabbing her left leg there?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 400x544]


Where is the celery?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Sexy Jesus: RodneyToady: She concluded: "The couple even sent me a thirty-page script to memorise for my role as Santa's naughty elf.


I'm really curious how much extra it costs for that.  I feel like that's probably more than the sex.

I'm interested in how likely it is that someone who pushes ass for a living can memorize a 30 page script.

You seem to be under the mistaken impression that sex workers are somehow, by default, not intelligent.


It has nothing to do with being a sex worker. Farking Brando couldn't memorize 30 pages.
 
Froman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Before knocking the lady's looks let's be honest, most of us have done worse.


But we didn't pay several thousand for it. These girls talk about how necessary their services are and not that I would disagree, but they don't seem to realize they serve mostly the 1%.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Before knocking the lady's looks let's be honest, most of us have done worse.


She's cute, but heavy on the mail order Russian vibes.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Before knocking the lady's looks let's be honest, most of us have done worse.


Not the folks she's with on Christmas.
 
Weapon of Mass Consumption
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Froman: Gleeman: Before knocking the lady's looks let's be honest, most of us have done worse.

But we didn't pay several thousand for it. These girls talk about how necessary their services are and not that I would disagree, but they don't seem to realize they serve mostly the 1%.


Don't we all?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mcmnky: New Rising Sun: Sexy Jesus: RodneyToady: She concluded: "The couple even sent me a thirty-page script to memorise for my role as Santa's naughty elf.


I'm really curious how much extra it costs for that.  I feel like that's probably more than the sex.

I'm interested in how likely it is that someone who pushes ass for a living can memorize a 30 page script.

You seem to be under the mistaken impression that sex workers are somehow, by default, not intelligent.

It has nothing to do with being a sex worker. Farking Brando couldn't memorize 30 pages.


"Line?"

/Stunt cork
 
dryknife
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A Christmas Tail
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Sun certainly knows both of its audience:  adult and virgin.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
mmmm....have her put on a Scottish accent and you can have your Amy Pond/Karen Gillan fantasy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mcmnky: New Rising Sun: Sexy Jesus: RodneyToady: She concluded: "The couple even sent me a thirty-page script to memorise for my role as Santa's naughty elf.


I'm really curious how much extra it costs for that.  I feel like that's probably more than the sex.

I'm interested in how likely it is that someone who pushes ass for a living can memorize a 30 page script.

You seem to be under the mistaken impression that sex workers are somehow, by default, not intelligent.

It has nothing to do with being a sex worker. Farking Brando couldn't memorize 30 pages.


Now I'm torn on whether I'd want or not want to experience a woman who was 'the marlon brando of sex workers".  Could be an awesome, mind-blowing oscar-worthy performance.  Or it might be my own personal heart of darkness sex-experience, or worse: the Island of Doctor Moreau of sex.

Like, there's the hot-crazy line, but this requires a third axis where you have the hot-crazy-brando separating plane.  I'm not saying it'd be a big one, but my "yes I'd try this" volume wouldn't be nothing.
 
1funguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: RodneyToady: She concluded: "The couple even sent me a thirty-page script to memorise for my role as Santa's naughty elf.


I'm really curious how much extra it costs for that.  I feel like that's probably more than the sex.

I'm interested in how likely it is that someone who pushes ass for a living can memorize a 30 page script.


"Ugghhh...! If I wanted a REAL job I would have stayed in school..!"
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I strongly encourage every farker here to take a long look in the mirror before criticizing this lady's looks.

She's too young for me, but 20 years ago id have had a hard time taking my eyes off her.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cefm: Do clients get a discount for butterface?


<neckbeardkneestoosharp.jpg>
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: New Rising Sun: Sexy Jesus: RodneyToady: She concluded: "The couple even sent me a thirty-page script to memorise for my role as Santa's naughty elf.


I'm really curious how much extra it costs for that.  I feel like that's probably more than the sex.

I'm interested in how likely it is that someone who pushes ass for a living can memorize a 30 page script.

You seem to be under the mistaken impression that sex workers are somehow, by default, not intelligent.

My good friend owns a strip club in Atlanta, I call em like I see em.  I've worked on a lot of shoots, most talent can't memorize a 30 page script.


In fairness, this could just be describing the adults of Atlanta.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wingedkat: I strongly encourage every farker here to take a long look in the mirror before criticizing this lady's looks.

She's too young for me, but 20 years ago id have had a hard time taking my eyes off her.


Yeah, I don't get it.  Maybe people are thrown off by her noticeable cheek bones and slightly wider than anticipated nose?  But even then, that's not a flaw, but just structure that contributes to her overall looks.  There is nothing wrong with her face.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: or worse: the Island of Doctor Moreau of sex.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wingedkat: I strongly encourage every farker here to take a long look in the mirror before criticizing this lady's looks.

She's too young for me, but 20 years ago id have had a hard time taking my eyes off her.


Yes, but we have never seen your eyes. For all we know, you may be able to look in 2 different corners without turning your head.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Froman: Gleeman: Before knocking the lady's looks let's be honest, most of us have done worse.

But we didn't pay several thousand for it. These girls talk about how necessary their services are and not that I would disagree, but they don't seem to realize they serve mostly the 1%.


Of course she charges thousands, she's sitting on a MacBook.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: [Fark user image image 425x425]

For anyone curious, and I realize no one is, here is what AI imagines that Alice Little working at the Chicken Ranch brothel on Christmas looks like.


Hawt
 
