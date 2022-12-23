 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Man shoots woman because she was A: Breaking into his house? B: Attacking him? or C: Twerking?   (local10.com) divider line
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police say he still tried to get her number after the fact"
Respect.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm...cocoa house.
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: "Police say he still tried to get her number after the fact"
Respect.


A hard dick has no conscience.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.com
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A possible house party? I tried to throw one of those in high school, ended up only the same five losers playing DnD and trolling pervs on BBSs.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Booking Image?   How is this not on the Name of the Year bracket?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on further review of the evidence and witness testimony, my guess is it's likely he'll also be charged with 2nd-Degree Zoom-a-Zoom-Zoom-Zoom, with intent to Poom-Poom.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a gun in your pocket?
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well regulated militia shoots woman because she was A: Breaking into his house? B: Attacking him? or C: Twerking?

FTFY
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why inject politics into the headline? Just stick to the facts:

Woman twerking leads to accidental discharge.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he want her to get back to twerk?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some brothers want to play that hard role and tell you that the butt ain't gold. So, they shoot it and leave it and I pull up quick to retrieve it."
   - Earl Cook, Ambulance Driver/EMT, Rockledge Regional Medical Center
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should be eligible for twerker's comp.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Well regulated militia shoots woman because she was A: Breaking into his house? B: Attacking him? or C: Twerking?

FTFY


was the gun legally owned?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: She should be eligible for twerker's comp.


you made this day extra awesome.  thank you for your service.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: She should be eligible for twerker's comp.


Fark user image
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If I knew it was gonna be that kinda party...

*side eyes mashed potatoes*
 
X-Geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
An affidavit shows Thomas, who she said she knew since October, also sent her a message via Instagram two days after the shooting saying, "I am truly sorry!! That sh- was never intended to happen especially to you if there's any way I can get a second chance and talk to you on the phone can you please lmk and send your number."

Fark user image
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Possible house party"

Must have been a lame party if it still needs confirmation
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chitownmike: [Fark user image image 425x280]


Stopped by to say the same.  If it's not RaeRae, it's not licensed and certified.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pheelix: Why inject politics into the headline? Just stick to the facts:

Woman twerking leads to accidental discharge.


thumbs.gfycat.com
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: [Fark user image image 225x225]


That was supposed to be animated
Fark user image
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's OK, buddy.  Happens to a lot of guys their first time.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

