(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Happy Festivus. Air your grievances and partake in the feats of strength   (inquirer.com) divider line
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GRIEVANCE: I'M SICK AND TIRED OF ALL OF YOU PEOPLE "FUNNYING' MY REALLY SMART COMMENTS!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I LOST MY TRAIN OF THOUGHT!
 
God--
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: I LOST MY TRAIN OF THOUGHT!


YOU COULDN'T SMOOTH A SILK SHEET IF YOU HAD A HOT DATE WITH A BABE...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My fear of strength was hosting a Festivus party on Saturday not knowing my appendix had burst.

Does that count?

/I got better
//I'm accepting donations for my medical bills in the name of The Human Fund
///my medical bills thus far are $10 for antibiotics- don't send me money all at once, you cheapskates!
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

God--: [Fark user image 850x864]


files.mastodon.socialView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Half of a disused clothesline in my yard was knocked over with a lawnmower (I'll get the other half down after the thaw).

It is now my Festivus pole.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My non-distracting Festivus sweater
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jessica Biel and Meghan Fox wearing nothing but their socks is not what I'll get for Christmas. Again.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why no D'Vana Tendi Birthday Thread?

/you got something against Starfleet Junior Officers of Orion Descendants?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: KodosZardoz: I LOST MY TRAIN OF THOUGHT!

YOU COULDN'T SMOOTH A SILK SHEET IF YOU HAD A HOT DATE WITH A BABE...


WHY ARE WE ALL YELLING?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'M farkING TIRED OF ALL YOU PEOPLE WHO COMMENT IN THE CATURDAY THREADS BUT DON'T PUT UP A PICTURE OF YOUR FREN OR AT LEAST A MEME!
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good Morning this is Black Lazerus: as you know Festivus is here and since you couldn't join the celebration due to your Faith/religion, i have called you to air my grievances,
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: God--: [Fark user image 850x864]

[files.mastodon.social image 637x1446]


Cheers Intro (1982)
Youtube hiJ2SRgN9Zs


/Happy Festivus also
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Mrtraveler01: KodosZardoz: I LOST MY TRAIN OF THOUGHT!

YOU COULDN'T SMOOTH A SILK SHEET IF YOU HAD A HOT DATE WITH A BABE...

WHY ARE WE ALL YELLING?


Because we are all her:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have absolutely no problems with any of you people!
 
