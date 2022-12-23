 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Japan unveils record defense budget amid security fears, deviating from post-WW2 self-defense policy. While some may be alarmed at this, history tells us that if they get out of hand, someone will meet them Midway   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, World War II, East China Sea, South Korea, Japan, Ballistic missile, defence budget, Cruise missile, Japan's defence  
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?


We do.  Our defense budget is only 3% of GDP.  What we lack is the political will and corporate and personal income tax reform.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Japan and Germany are good guys now.

I hope they are both armed to the TEETH.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*reads headline*

🙄

Yes, current Japan is exactly like hirohitos and tojos Japan.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?


We don't watch enough tentacle porn?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Good.

Japan and Germany are good guys now.

I hope they are both armed to the TEETH.


So no reason for any Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity's fear?
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except this time they'll meet at the Ramada for happy hour
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?


They still produce goods. Goods that are sold to other countries.

We produce diabeetus and morons.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well soldiers like to fark so building up your military can also boost the birthrate, which I guess might help solve two problems at once.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?


Son, when a lobbiest and a Congressman love each other very much...
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With Best Korea lobbing missiles off the coast of Monster Island, I think the time is long overdue for kaiju creation and giant robots.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WordsnCollision: Kumana Wanalaia: Good.

Japan and Germany are good guys now.

I hope they are both armed to the TEETH.

So no reason for any Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity's fear?


Them times is ovah, dawg
 
laxspanker13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: *reads headline*

🙄

Yes, current Japan is exactly like hirohitos and tojos Japan.


That's what they want us to think
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Son, when a lobbyist and a Congressman love each other very much...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: With Best Korea lobbing missiles off the coast of Monster Island, I think the time is long overdue for kaiju creation and giant robots.


You Tube has a bunch of the old Godzilla genre movies free / with ads
 
laxspanker13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

detonator: Except this time they'll meet at the Ramada for happy hour


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?

They still produce goods. Goods that are sold to other countries.

We produce diabeetus and morons.


China, India, and Pakistan have more diabetics per capita than the US.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?

They still produce goods. Goods that are sold to other countries.

We produce diabeetus and morons.


Uhh, we export more goods than any country other than china?
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

laxspanker13: detonator: Except this time they'll meet at the Ramada for happy hour

[Fark user image image 516x600]


After that they stayed for kareoke
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: They still produce goods. Goods that are sold to other countries.


You're welcome
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yamato was one of the greatest Navy Admirals of his era

He was a crazy gambler, both in personal and professional life. He knew attacking America was a fools errand and would lead to the eventual downfall of Japan. He had toured America as a youth and he knew the industrial capacity America could tap into.

Because of his decorated military past, was able to criticize the government to a degree others couldn't. What he couldn't do was disobey orders. As horrific as it was, Pearl Harbor was a massive gamble that paid off in Yamoto/Japan's short-term favor. The rest is history.


I would highly recommend reading Ian W. Toll's The Pacific War Trilogy if you have even the slightest bit of interest or curiosity about The Pacific Theater. It's both entertaining and fact-based, with all of citations. Gives a very good story of what happened where and why from both sides of the pacific

/thank you
//happy holidays
///always in 3s
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?


Imma get excoriated but imma add that racial and cultural homogeneity helps, a lot.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: China, India, and Pakistan are total shiatholes have more diabetics per capita than the US.


What? Total shiathole countries are worse off than the GREATEST COUNTRY GOD EVER CREATED?


lilplatinum: Uhh, we export more goods than any country other than china?


I wouldn't really call them "goods".

Where was your phone made? Your computer, monitor, television, refrigerator, washer/dryer...
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?

Imma get excoriated but imma add that racial and cultural homogeneity helps, a lot.


Why?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's china that needs to settle down
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?

They still produce goods. Goods that are sold to other countries.


Ah, we must have a Democratic President again, this talking point is back.

I'm sure you have someone in mind to Make America Great Again.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?

Imma get excoriated but imma add that racial and cultural homogeneity helps, a lot.


It certainly takes away the "Don't wanna pay for them others' care" talking point.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: it's china that needs to settle down


Yeah, China. You used to be cool.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilplatinum: Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?

We don't watch enough tentacle porn?


Speak for yourself, slacker.  I'm singlehandedly morally financing the cure for cancer and four aircraft carriers.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Gin Buddy: Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?

They still produce goods. Goods that are sold to other countries.

Ah, we must have a Democratic President again, this talking point is back.

I'm sure you have someone in mind to Make America Great Again.


Huh, I didn't think of that aspect of his argument, I just focused on how laughably wrong he was.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cinedelic: lilplatinum: Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?

We don't watch enough tentacle porn?

Speak for yourself, slacker.  I'm singlehandedly morally financing the cure for cancer and four aircraft carriers.


But are you doing that ethically?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Gin Buddy: Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?

They still produce goods. Goods that are sold to other countries.

Ah, we must have a Democratic President again, this talking point is back.

I'm sure you have someone in mind to Make America Great Again.


I thought bringing back factories was what Democrats wanted? I remember Obama asking Congress during one of the SOTU addresses to raise taxes on companies that leave and lower them (plus other incentives) for companies that bring those jobs back.

Was I hallucinating? I hate when that happens...
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: I wouldn't really call them "goods".

Where was your phone made? Your computer, monitor, television, refrigerator, washer/dryer...


Apparently exports only count if they are electronics.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Gin Buddy: I wouldn't really call them "goods".

Where was your phone made? Your computer, monitor, television, refrigerator, washer/dryer...

Apparently exports only count if they are electronics.


Funny considering one of the US's top exports is integrated circuits.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Gin Buddy: I wouldn't really call them "goods".

Where was your phone made? Your computer, monitor, television, refrigerator, washer/dryer...

Apparently exports only count if they are electronics.


I don't consider my fridge to be "electronics" but it looks like I struck a nerve here.

Yes, I'm sure we produce TONS of stuff and that's why almost all of the jobs available right now are all in the service industry and real estate. My bad.

I'm going to Target later and I'll be sure to look for all of the Made in America labels...
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gin Buddy:Where was your phone made? Your computer, monitor, television, refrigerator, washer/dryer...

Also both of those are Whirpools which is the US made largest appliance manufacturer in the world.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: I don't consider my fridge to be "electronics" but it looks like I struck a nerve here.

Yes, I'm sure we produce TONS of stuff and that's why almost all of the jobs available right now are all in the service industry and real estate. My bad.

I'm going to Target later and I'll be sure to look for all of the Made in America labels...


Aww yes, you want us to compete with the developing world for low level textile and plastic crap manufacturing jobs with the developing world.  Bold strategy there, Trump.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?


Because people lie.
As far as I can tell
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Sexy Jesus: Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?

Imma get excoriated but imma add that racial and cultural homogeneity helps, a lot.

Why?


Your name is gnosis and you're asking me?  It seems pretty obvious that it is easier for a single bloc to choose and implement policy than to do so with a number of competing blocs that argue and derail each other's policies.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: gnosis301: Sexy Jesus: Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?

Imma get excoriated but imma add that racial and cultural homogeneity helps, a lot.

Why?

Your name is gnosis and you're asking me?  It seems pretty obvious that it is easier for a single bloc to choose and implement policy than to do so with a number of competing blocs that argue and derail each other's policies.


You don't think that happens in countries with "cultural homogeneity?"
 
Aquapope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That was a Bataan death march of a joke, subby.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Sexy Jesus: gnosis301: Sexy Jesus: Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?

Imma get excoriated but imma add that racial and cultural homogeneity helps, a lot.

Why?

Your name is gnosis and you're asking me?  It seems pretty obvious that it is easier for a single bloc to choose and implement policy than to do so with a number of competing blocs that argue and derail each other's policies.

You don't think that happens in countries with "cultural homogeneity?"


probably splits along different fault lines
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: lilplatinum: Uhh, we export more goods than any country other than china?

I wouldn't really call them "goods".

Where was your phone made? Your computer, monitor, television, refrigerator, washer/dryer...


So, you think that the point of physical assembly is where a product's greatest profit impact is felt, huh?

Tell us your job involves physical labor without actually telling us.

Meanwhile, back in reality:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Won't someone make us great again?!?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Kumana Wanalaia: Good.

Japan and Germany are good guys now.

I hope they are both armed to the TEETH.

So no reason for any Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity's fear?


They finally wised up to the fact that China ain't gonna stop with Taiwan, and there may come a time when the NORKs will need a good beating.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: lilplatinum: Gin Buddy: I wouldn't really call them "goods".

Where was your phone made? Your computer, monitor, television, refrigerator, washer/dryer...

Apparently exports only count if they are electronics.

I don't consider my fridge to be "electronics" but it looks like I struck a nerve here.

Yes, I'm sure we produce TONS of stuff and that's why almost all of the jobs available right now are all in the service industry and real estate. My bad.

I'm going to Target later and I'll be sure to look for all of the Made in America labels...


This guy is the economic equivalent of "I didn't personally see anyone land on the moon, so I don't believe anyone has."
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Meanwhile, back in reality:


That's by money, which is nice, but not quantity.

Thirty years ago, U.S. producers made 80 percent of what the country consumed, according to the Manufacturers Alliance/MAPI, an industry trade group. Now it is about 65 percent.


That's called "decline".

But I see lilplatinum's point that we switched from producing the cheap shiat stuff to the more expensive items like circuit boards and heavy equipment.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Gin Buddy: lilplatinum: Uhh, we export more goods than any country other than china?

I wouldn't really call them "goods".

Where was your phone made? Your computer, monitor, television, refrigerator, washer/dryer...

So, you think that the point of physical assembly is where a product's greatest profit impact is felt, huh?

Tell us your job involves physical labor without actually telling us.

Meanwhile, back in reality:

[Fark user image 640x149]

Won't someone make us great again?!?


Look we won't have good jobs again unless we have people working at textile mills to produce $5 polo shirts at target.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: Yamato was one of the greatest Navy Admirals of his era

He was a crazy gambler, both in personal and professional life. He knew attacking America was a fools errand and would lead to the eventual downfall of Japan. He had toured America as a youth and he knew the industrial capacity America could tap into.

Because of his decorated military past, was able to criticize the government to a degree others couldn't. What he couldn't do was disobey orders. As horrific as it was, Pearl Harbor was a massive gamble that paid off in Yamoto/Japan's short-term favor. The rest is history.


I would highly recommend reading Ian W. Toll's The Pacific War Trilogy if you have even the slightest bit of interest or curiosity about The Pacific Theater. It's both entertaining and fact-based, with all of citations. Gives a very good story of what happened where and why from both sides of the pacific

/thank you
//happy holidays
///always in 3s


Admiral Yamamoto.

Yamatowas an aircraft carrier.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Gin Buddy: Thoreny: Japan can have money for both public healthcare and a strong military.

Why can't we?

They still produce goods. Goods that are sold to other countries.

We produce diabeetus and morons.

China, India, and Pakistan have more diabetics per capita than the US.


Damn, guess we need to catch up. Halt the corn syrup exports!
 
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

