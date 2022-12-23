 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Russia threatens to sell less oil, maybe punch themselves in the dick or try holding their breath until they turn blue   (aljazeera.com) divider line
9
    More: Followup, Vladimir Putin, Petroleum, Peak oil, oil output, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Russia, Russian response, price cap  
•       •       •

142 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2022 at 10:14 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is clearly all our fault.  We're just so mean to Putin.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Putin really doesn't understand that he's not in the driver's seat anymore. Doubling down on threats nobody believes he can fulfill just makes his political position even weaker.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
so, who blow up the pipelines?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dear Russia,
Can I interest you in an ex-president to replace putin? Only used once - comes with his own tanning cream. Hell, they're even buddies - or, at least kompromat partners.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If they don't sell it they have a few options.

1-Shut down the wells and fark their equipment.
2-Fill storage tanks to capacity (will fill fast)
3-Dump it on the ground

Not selling the oil is paving the way for destroying their oil economy and/or massive pollution damage in the long run.

They should really leave Ukraine and kill Putin.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The "spooking the markets" part is the point of this. They don't have to actually do it to cause the West pain, just threaten. Threats are a key part of their strategy, but fortunately we seem to be starting to discount it, particularly when Putin bloviates about nukes or "escalating" the war.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
New this year, only in Russia: Crude-a-Cola!
Tastes like extinction and is guaranteed to reduce the average Russian life expectancy by five whole years to the ripe age of 39.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.