 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Just before the year's end and right on time for Christmas: Goldman Sachs bonuses are going to be brutal and everyone is mad. Don't say I didn't get you guys anything   (msn.com) divider line
23
    More: Followup, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Investment banks, Marcus Goldman, Henry Paulson, Lehman Brothers, Family businesses, Top tech executives  
•       •       •

679 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2022 at 9:50 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Let me check my year end bonus....nope still not there.  At least they gave us today off.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Live on your salaries you worthless farks
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Um, let's calibrate the "concern," here...GS bonuses famously run six or seven figures. Someone's crying about a $500k bonus versus a $million.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, no Hot Cocoa Sampler Boxes this year?
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you're factoring your bonus into your regular budget, it's not a bonus.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The firms that did well this year will be the one facing criminal charges in a few more.  My business was steady, but the bottom had already fallen out in 2020 and there's no place to go from there but up.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Another example of greedy corporations not fairly paying their employees...
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
blackminded
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Let me check my year end bonus....nope still not there.  At least they gave us today off.


I also have today off. Unpaid.

Which is better than last year which was unpaid and homeless. I will take it.
 
ditka80 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They didn't actively kill enough profitable companies.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If you're factoring your bonus into your regular budget, it's not a bonus.


I work as a doorman/security at a very rich building on the weekends. I've received over 500$ in the last two weeks in tips. I never, ever rely upon them. Nor do I help folks out in anticipation of any tips. You do it because it's the right thing to do, even if outside the purview of your "job".
/I'm the Shabbos goy
//Suit and tie
///92 year old concentration camp survivor brings me Reese's Peanut Butter chocolate every Saturday. Better than any tip is talking to her.
 
1funguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Start a union.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh no!  Did the trading desk only make a profit 360 days this year?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If the company I work for doesn't make a profit then no bonuses.

We base ours on performance, not "I'm a rich asshole who lost millions of my clients' dollars gimmie gimmie."
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If you're factoring your bonus into your regular budget, it's not a bonus.


No, the whole purpose of compensation through bonuses is that bonuses are variable.  In this case, highly variable.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

monkeyboycjc: Ragin' Asian: If you're factoring your bonus into your regular budget, it's not a bonus.

I work as a doorman/security at a very rich building on the weekends. I've received over 500$ in the last two weeks in tips. I never, ever rely upon them. Nor do I help folks out in anticipation of any tips. You do it because it's the right thing to do, even if outside the purview of your "job".
/I'm the Shabbos goy
//Suit and tie
///92 year old concentration camp survivor brings me Reese's Peanut Butter chocolate every Saturday. Better than any tip is talking to her.


Exactly. I worked service industry in my younger years. You could always tell the people who felt they were entitled to tips rather than working for it. That attitude shows through and ultimately results in lousy tips.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anybody make a Christmas Vacation ref yet?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My wife got an unexpected Christmas bonus today, so I'm getting a kick. $2,000 wouldn't be anything to one of these guys but to a charter school teacher it's pretty darn good.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.