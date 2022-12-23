 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   It turns out the US actually has top men running secret government warehouses   (npr.org) divider line
48
    More: Followup, Federal government of the United States, medical supplies, SNS stockpile, Government Accountability Office, Influenza, dire need of more flu medicine, U.S. government, Strategic National Stockpile  
•       •       •

2224 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 Dec 2022 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncle Sam stockpiles a lot of stuff.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Uncle Sam stockpiles a lot of stuff.


Yup.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

YUP....TOP MEN!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Japan has top ramen.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Uncle Sam stockpiles a lot of stuff.


There's been surplus auctions in recent years with stuff from WWI. Sitting in wooden crates in a warehouse for like 100 years.
 
Kraftwerk Orange [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about the bottom women?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a network of warehouses, each the size of several Walmart Supercenters

That's what's replacing football fields as a measurement.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: But what about the bottom women?


They're in the secret government whorehouses.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: edmo: Uncle Sam stockpiles a lot of stuff.

Yup.


Almost like that's one of the functions of a government, stockpiling emergency supplies for general use.  Weird...
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2020 they could have used a better stockpile. In general it's a good idea.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the subheading answers TFAs headline question. Uh, spoilers?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Kraftwerk Orange: But what about the bottom women?

They're in the secret government whorehouses.


You win the internet for today - I don't care that it's early yet
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To prevent Socialists from getting their hands on something that might help poor and middle class people.  The cruelty is still the point.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did this on Barney Miller, about 40 years ago
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top. Men.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: To prevent Socialists from getting their hands on something that might help poor and middle class people.  The cruelty is still the point.


And it keeps prices up for subsidized industries.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JammerJim: I like how the subheading answers TFAs headline question. Uh, spoilers?


Yeah, ug, there's no subheadings on that story
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's true. There is a network of warehouses, each the size of several Walmart Supercenters, located in top-secret locations across the country. And while much about the stockpile remains a secret, it continues to play a vital role in the COVID pandemic.

I take issue with this. Just because you don't know something does not make it a secret.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: [Fark user image 850x446]


I can't see Steve Rubinek without thinking of Jeff Bridges tossing him into a drum kit.

Meanwhile, I'll bet Jared sees this story and gets pissed off he didn't manage to seize all of that and sell it.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cocaine. A lot of sweet... I mean medicinal cocaine.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: But what about the bottom women?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Meanwhile...

[Fark user image 688x526]


I worked as an engineer for decades in a government lab. Not once did I or anyone else ever wear a lab coat.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are 1,960 containers of nerve agent antidotes, known as chempacks, in case of a chemical incident, in more than 1,340 locations, such as fire stations and hospitals, across the U.S.

A bunch of places have one container each. Yay. Because they mention fire stations, containers are probably smaller than shipping containers.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: But what about the bottom women?


That's an extra $100.00 sport.....$200.00 if you want a happy ending? NTTIAWWTIYKWIMAITUD
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Not again 5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Qellaqan: In 2020 they could have used a better stockpile. In general it's a good idea.


They had one, but JKush raided it for profit
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Evil Mackerel: Meanwhile...

[Fark user image 688x526]

I worked as an engineer for decades in a government lab. Not once did I or anyone else ever wear a lab coat.


You can't go into the lab now without wearing your electrostatic discharge (ESD) coat... or smock (hated that term).
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Top men?

syfy.comView Full Size
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Botkin of the Yard: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 160x160] [View Full Size image _x_]


Heh - every time I watch that I think "Surely it's over now, that's the last one that's going to coll... well no there's another one.  Damn, oh shiat there goes that one..."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Alternate headline:

ANTIVAXXERS IDIOTS FORCE GOV TO RELEASE EMERGENCY ANTIVIRAL MEDICAL STOCKPILES
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA, "There are 1,960 containers of nerve agent antidotes, known as chempacks".

So, this is where the stimpaks all over Nevada came from.

War. War never changes...
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The warehouse shown in TFA actually could hold even more... if they had built it to be taller than it is (that one looks to have about a 30ft-high ceiling... the place I work at has about a 45ft-high ceiling).
 
Nonpo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I remember the stories from early in the pandemic explaining how Trump farked these stockpiles over by not replenishing them when he should have right before the pandemic started.
 
Gough
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: There are 1,960 containers of nerve agent antidotes, known as chempacks, in case of a chemical incident, in more than 1,340 locations, such as fire stations and hospitals, across the U.S.

A bunch of places have one container each. Yay. Because they mention fire stations, containers are probably smaller than shipping containers.


A chempack has 1960 doses.  Each chempack is 64" long x 44" wide x 60.5" high.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: Uncle Sam stockpiles a lot of stuff.


No kidding....National Archives II in College Park, MD. I drive past it everyday....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've heard that there's been a shortage of tops. That the government is warehousing them explains a lot.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does "Secret" have a new meaning?

"The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), a division of HHS, details some of the inventory on its website:"
 
robbrie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Also, the part of the federal gov't that runs the military maintains war reserves around the world - weapons, ammunition and other military supplies.

War reserves are useful should an enemy like Russia invade one of our allies.
 
FarkingReading [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Asking AI to give us details about the U.S. government locking medicine away in secret warehouses...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: But what about the bottom women?


Well someone has to get the work done and top men don't get anything done.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yep, those ROTUSES, SOTUSES, GOTUSES the POTUS, FLOTUS, and SCROTUSES on the SCOTUS that interpret the COTUS for the POTUS, generals, admirals, colonels will be well taken care of should anything happen.

You on the other hand, not so much, but hey, it looks nice to show to people.

Remember the Republican motto, "Self Reliance", or in popular parlance, "Fark you, I got mine".
 
balancing act
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: There are 1,960 containers of nerve agent antidotes, known as chempacks, in case of a chemical incident, in more than 1,340 locations, such as fire stations and hospitals, across the U.S.

A bunch of places have one container each. Yay. Because they mention fire stations, containers are probably smaller than shipping containers.


The one we have at work is just about the size of a pallet.  Strict regulations on the secured storage area etc.  I seem the recall the earlier versions were a bit larger, but still way less than a shipping container.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is the story actually asking why the govt keeps the location of warehouses full of drugs secret?
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.