(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida Supreme Court reaffirms it's full of Florida   (wfla.com) divider line
19
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snow
Flake
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
in other news.........a republican smells another source of free money.....

details at 11.
 
matterri
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Derp.
 
lefty248
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And this jackass wants to be president.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Recommends RussoVac and Ivermectin instead.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lefty248: And this jackass wants to be president.


And has a good chance of becoming so. Because Americans are stupid.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can we convince these idiots that fentanyl cures Covid?  It kind of does.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know.....you are not supposed to imitate Lavrentiy Beria.

For those who don't know: Lavrentiy Beria ran the NKVD (precursor to the KGB) for Stalin. He was responsible for purging (murdering) tens of thousands of people. He was also notorious for raping anything with a pulse.

/ Anything. Dogs. Cats. Children. Anything
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: lefty248: And this jackass wants to be president.

And has a good chance of becoming so. Because Americans are stupid.


At least we get a preview of how he's going to trample everyone and everything he doesn't like.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Eh. Prosecutors can usually empanel a grand jury over nearly anything as a way of investigating whether a crime's been committed.
 
Knockers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Demon sperm docs are supreme.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Recommends RussoVac and Ivermectin instead.


He was actively promoting the monoclonal antibody treatments made by Regeneron (which are made from, in part, fetal kidney cells). Why protect your citizens when you (or your donors) can profit off of them?

"DeSantis ramped up the call for Floridians to seek out monoclonal antibody treatments in August as coronavirus cases spiked. He's held news conferences at treatment sites and a Tampa hospital touting the effectiveness of the drug if people receive treatment soon after testing positive.
"Early treatment with these monoclonal antibodies - Regeneron and others - have proven to radically reduce the chances that somebody ends up being hospitalized," DeSantis said Monday at a treatment site in Orlando. "Reducing hospital admissions has got to be a top priority."'
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You know.....you are not supposed to imitate Lavrentiy Beria.

For those who don't know: Lavrentiy Beria ran the NKVD (precursor to the KGB) for Stalin. He was responsible for purging (murdering) tens of thousands of people. He was also notorious for raping anything with a pulse.

/ Anything. Dogs. Cats. Children. Anything


You realize you are making this more attractive to Floridians, right?
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Eh. Prosecutors can usually empanel a grand jury over nearly anything as a way of investigating whether a crime's been committed.


The saying goes, a good DA can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich, but not a police officer.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Like his Election Squad, like his "battle" with Disney and on and on, Gov OmicRon Deathsentence is using tax-payer resources to create campaign fodder and the GQP base in Fla will lap it up while the other half of Floridians has to suck it up bcuz our elections are farked down here.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When the next pandemic hits, we are so boned.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh the mentally ill will donate a ton.    We don't have the "Florida Tag" just because of the giggles.


It would be nice to offer Desantis a chance to stand ina room full of the Covid Virus after being unvaccinated for 18+ months.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stop trying to make Gilead happen!

You know what, folks, maybe we should accelerate global warming; we'd be rid of Florida quicker.
 
debug
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: lefty248: And this jackass wants to be president.

And has a good chance of becoming so. Because Americans are stupid.


Yup.  He's Trump 2.0  Younger, smarter, and way more dangerous.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

