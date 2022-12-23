 Skip to content
(BBC)   *Free gift with every operation   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    Scary, normal circumstances, English-language films, BBC, Confirmation, x-ray, Patient, end of an operation, BBC Online  
professionalenabler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

professionalenabler: [Fark user image image 425x654]


Pic needs a banana for scale.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a Surgeon
Youtube DJhw6Rwm_n0
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dr Lee N Perrins?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is going to be very vague.

I once read a story about a hospital malpractice that was beyond bizarre. I can't remember what prompted it but I found myself at a party using the story as a droll anecdote. Of course, since I'm me and a fountain of klutzy behavior, one of my party goer listeners turned out to have been the admin at that hospital.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Those forceps make great roach clips.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ah, a fellow graduate of Hollywood Upstairs Medical College.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey free forceps!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is a pair of forceps an 8ceps?
 
