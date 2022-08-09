 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 303 of WW3: Putin says Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine which will inevitably lead to "some kind of negotiations", a day after Biden hosted Zelenskyy. Pooty sounds weak. Has something changed? It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Vladimir, the only negotiations that Ukraine is looking for is how soon you can get your people and their sh*t the f*ck across the border, and how fast you can get those checks cut for reparations. You don't get to start a war, and then 'negotiate' to keep the stuff you're about to lose.

It's not like going to a party and claiming a pile of treats by taking a single bite of every pastry on the table. Though, to be fair, at said party, there aren't going to be a lot of folks who would argue that said pastries were yours, because...kleptocrat cooties.

You could just bring a Christmas miracle and pull out for the holiday, and then claim that you were overcome by the season and the Prince of Peace, and that you'll never do war no more. You know, in the time you've got left before whatever has been gnawing at you and leaving you a shell of man finally claims your soul for Belial to use as the scrotal towel for his giant thorny c*ck.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Every day, is closer to that pustule on the ass of humanity being ushered into his desperately needed grave. Stay strong Ukraine.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
⚡Netherlands to provide Ukraine with 2.5 billion euros in aid in 2023.

The funds will be used to provide military equipment and humanitarian and diplomatic support, help Ukraine restore its critical infrastructure & ensure Russian war crimes accountability, PM Mark Rutte said.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 23, 2022
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
In Paris, a 60-year-old man opened fire on passers-by

As a result of the shooting, 2 people were killed and 6 were injured. The shooter was arrested. pic.twitter.com/Y9hN4wsEBN
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 23, 2022
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Tracianne [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
There was an explosion in Melitopol, a car was blown up. According to Russian sources, "saboteurs blew up a car where two persons of Russian special services were driving. Both were seriously injured, one of them had a limb torn off." pic.twitter.com/N65ie2hzvg
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 23, 2022
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
A military unit is on fire in #Moscow. The area of the fire includes about 200 square meters. pic.twitter.com/tjgxrx2TUD
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 23, 2022
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
The making of a young Hero of Ukraine - BBC News
Youtube lY9Fw1Fy4NM
 
Bob Able
1 hour ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a dismal dinghy for the doodlers

Tracianne [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Bakhmut:
Ukrainian forces conducted further counterattacks around Bakhmut in some areas knocking Russian units from entrenched positions.

Ukrainian forces are also actively repelling attacks towards the south.

Heavy artillery duels also continue.
- WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) December 23, 2022
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
56 minutes ago  
Zelensky visiting the United States while Putin is stuck in a bunker somewhere is one hell of an optic.
No wonder Vlad is pissed off.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
56 minutes ago  
In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Recent reports that Vladimir Putin would be willing to negotiate an end to the Special Military Operation in Ukraine are not a sign of weakness, no matter what some commenters may foolishly claim. Rather, this gesture of magnanimity is simply due to recent promising results from the Ministry of Defense's Tank Dog program, which has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that an unstoppable fighting force of canine firepower can be raised once the 'distracted by squirrel' issues are sorted out. Putin would simply like to take this moment to allow NATO the chance to surrender before the ballistic missile deployment of milk bones begins.

* Despite some other reports, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's recent trip to the front lines was not yet another escape attempt, as he was at all times equipped with an AirTag for prompt location, a toddler leash held by loyal FSB agents, and a remotely controlled vibrating butt plug because Corporal Yevgeny thought it was funny. Instead, this trip was intended as a morale-building exercise for the troops, who would be able to see with their very own eyes the man who would be blamed for their upcoming useless deaths by artillery fire. Following his trip, the remotely controlled vibrating butt plug was removed and issued to the 117th Bicycle Brigade as a memento to commemorate the occasion.

* There is no truth to any claims of partisan activity in Melitopol. While is correct to say that a vehicle containing two members of the Special Services did recently undergo an unscheduled Fire And Deconstruction Event, and that some injuries may have occurred, please remember that spontaneous eruptions of joy emanating from the fuel tank are a listed feature on the 2023 Lada Granta. *Explosion in background* Ah, it seems my chauffer has arrived!
 
bertor_vidas
55 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for December 10 to December 16 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events
 
groppet
55 minutes ago  
Fine pack your shiat and GTFO of Ukraine and leave a bunch of cash to pay for the damages, how does that work for negotiations?
 
Oneiros
53 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Hospitalliers, training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/

(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
52 minutes ago  
BiffSpiffy
51 minutes ago  
Vitaly Skakun sacrificed his life to explode a bridge and stop Putin's Army from advancing on the first day of the war.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
49 minutes ago  
For the gamers here, we need a single player video game called "Conquest of Bakhmut!" It's a parody of "Ready Player One" and the Russian attempts there. A player starts as a well equipped and trained soldier in a modern tank who gets blessed by Saint Javelin just before seeing any enemy.

In his next life he has slightly poorer equipment and training and gets out of his APC just before getting killed by artillery.

In his next life he dies of disease before getting anywhere near the front.

In his next life he's a big hulk of a man who sees a washing machine between the bomb craters just after all his squad mates get killed so he picks it up and starts running to the rear only to step on a Soviet anti-tank mine with a tetchy trigger and getting blown up.

In his next life he signs a contract with the military and a corrupt officer sells his contract to Wagner, then he's beaten to death during "training" just for fun.

In his next life he finally sees the enemy but no matter how hard he tries to aim at them his rifle swings wildly around because he's too drunk to hit anything.

In his next life he freezes to death in a trench.

There is no way to win or survive the game, but there is a gamer community online where the only comments the player is allowed to see are from shills who tell how great winning the game is.

If this never becomes a game maybe one of the commenters here can run with it.
 
Linux_Yes
49 minutes ago  
Poody knows this nation pours a Trillion bucks a year into its war machine.  and we can send ukraine all the hardware and tax payer money he wants.


course, it would have been wiser and cheaper for the murcan people to have avoided all this beginning back in 2014.................
 
Oneiros
47 minutes ago  
bigem>Ukraine aid links (continued)

Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (tell people it's for orthodox christmas if it arrives late... although Ukraine changed to Dec 25):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
erewhon the opinionated
45 minutes ago  
The only purpose of war is to move taxes from the population into the hands of the 1%.
 
iheartscotch
45 minutes ago  
There can be peace. When every Russian POS in Ukraine is either dead, in a POW camp or back in Russia.
 
Mad_Radhu
42 minutes ago  
Ukraine's starting offer to Russia:

Muta
42 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Poody knows this nation pours a Trillion bucks a year into its war machine.  and we can send ukraine all the hardware and tax payer money he wants.


course, it would have been wiser and cheaper for the murcan people to have avoided all this beginning back in 2014.................


The Ukrainian military was a mess in 2014.  They were in no shape to accept NATO weapons.  The loss of Crimea prompted Ukraine to restructure and train their military using a western model.
 
misanthroptimist57
42 minutes ago  

Bob Able: Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a dismal dinghy for the doodlers

The Russians could save a lot of time by making their next carrier out of actual fire.

They could save money by simply building a really big fire and waiting until an aircraft carrier emerges. Can't work any worse than whatever the hell they've been doing.
 
Oneiros
42 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: For the gamers here, we need a single player video game called "Conquest of Bakhmut!"
...
There is no way to win or survive the game, but there is a gamer community online where the only comments the player is allowed to see are from shills who tell how great winning the game is.

If this never becomes a game maybe one of the commenters here can run with it.


The bleak unwinnable-ness reminds me of the game 'Papers, Please':

Papers, Please - Trailer
Youtube _QP5X6fcukM
 
iheartscotch
40 minutes ago  

Cats.....Cats never change.

/ yes. This is a Fallout reference
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
39 minutes ago  
Explosions in occupied Skadovsk
- WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) December 23, 2022
 
Linux_Yes
39 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukrain ...



2001 in america:  buy a car and a diamond ring, otherwise, the terrorists win.
 
quantum_csc
39 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: The only purpose of war is to move taxes from the population into the hands of the 1%.


Somehow I doubt you will find a single Ukrainian who agrees with you.  Sometimes wars are fought to keep your family from being raped and murdered in the street.
 
winedrinkingman
38 minutes ago  

One of the Ukrainian youtubers pointed out, or at least claimed, that the Russian dead numbers only reflect actual members of the Russian military and that they don't count Wagner or any of the pro-Russian puppet groups like the DPR.  I don't know if that is true, but it makes me happy to consider that it is likely true.
 
Albus Grundledore
38 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: For the gamers here, we need a single player video game called "Conquest of Bakhmut!" It's a parody of "Ready Player One" and the Russian attempts there. A player starts as a well equipped and trained soldier in a modern tank who gets blessed by Saint Javelin just before seeing any enemy.

In his next life he has slightly poorer equipment and training and gets out of his APC just before getting killed by artillery.

In his next life he dies of disease before getting anywhere near the front.

In his next life he's a big hulk of a man who sees a washing machine between the bomb craters just after all his squad mates get killed so he picks it up and starts running to the rear only to step on a Soviet anti-tank mine with a tetchy trigger and getting blown up.

In his next life he signs a contract with the military and a corrupt officer sells his contract to Wagner, then he's beaten to death during "training" just for fun.

In his next life he finally sees the enemy but no matter how hard he tries to aim at them his rifle swings wildly around because he's too drunk to hit anything.

In his next life he freezes to death in a trench.

There is no way to win or survive the game, but there is a gamer community online where the only comments the player is allowed to see are from shills who tell how great winning the game is.

If this never becomes a game maybe one of the commenters here can run with it.


In an earlier thread a Farker talked about making  "Blyat-Man" (no prizes for guessing what game they were parodying) if they had the resources; to paraphrase their description, the player character would be dropped in a maze, and have to evade the military officers trying to serve them mobilization papers while collecting money to bribe their way out of being mobilized.
 
Linux_Yes
37 minutes ago  

Muta: Linux_Yes: Poody knows this nation pours a Trillion bucks a year into its war machine.  and we can send ukraine all the hardware and tax payer money he wants.


course, it would have been wiser and cheaper for the murcan people to have avoided all this beginning back in 2014.................

The Ukrainian military was a mess in 2014.  They were in no shape to accept NATO weapons.  The loss of Crimea prompted Ukraine to restructure and train their military using a western model.



course they were.  we were busy helping to set up a more west friendly government in ukraine.   which, of course, made poody paranoid.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  

Muta: Linux_Yes: Poody knows this nation pours a Trillion bucks a year into its war machine.  and we can send ukraine all the hardware and tax payer money he wants.


course, it would have been wiser and cheaper for the murcan people to have avoided all this beginning back in 2014.................

The Ukrainian military was a mess in 2014.  They were in no shape to accept NATO weapons.  The loss of Crimea prompted Ukraine to restructure and train their military using a western model.


And that's not mentioning their government.
 
Linux_Yes
35 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Muta: Linux_Yes: Poody knows this nation pours a Trillion bucks a year into its war machine.  and we can send ukraine all the hardware and tax payer money he wants.


course, it would have been wiser and cheaper for the murcan people to have avoided all this beginning back in 2014.................

The Ukrainian military was a mess in 2014.  They were in no shape to accept NATO weapons.  The loss of Crimea prompted Ukraine to restructure and train their military using a western model.

And that's not mentioning their government.


https://truthout.org/articles/chomsky-outdated-us-cold-war-policy-worsens-ongoing-russia-ukraine-conflict/
 
moto-geek
34 minutes ago  
Does Pooty sound weak?

Well, he has ass cancer and since he's an ass...
 
Oneiros
34 minutes ago  
Apologies for the bad formatting... took me 3 tries to post part 2 and I got sloppy.

(Turned out I just had too many tabs open, I thought I had lost the first two previews)

But I wanted to call out the free language lessons stuff... you must sign up by the end of the year, then you have a year to use it.  And I snuck in another link a week or so back to another group that matches up people who want to practice.


Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825or https://www.enginprogram.org (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian)

/and toy OSes trying to be enterprise class still suck
 
Flab [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: The only purpose of war is to move taxes from the population into the hands of the 1%.


Oooh! Edgy.
 
towatchoverme
29 minutes ago  
Oh, we seem to have a fresh one in here today.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Oh, we seem to have a fresh one in here today.


One tried hiding in TFD this morning.
 
farkitallletitend
28 minutes ago  
The reality is sinking in. Get out or die trying. When you're importing weapons from Iran and best Korea you're in trouble.
Nuke the west to get Ukraine? Use nukes in Ukraine? That's going to get you a war inside Moscow about 20 minutes or less after first launch and there will be no Russia. Just a vast cold wasteland. Like Trumps marriage.
Russia can't win unless the west allows Russia to win and hopefully there will be no saving face by allowing Russia to keep ANY annexed parts of Ukraine.
I'm pleasantly surprised that we have a president and western allies with more courage than I'd expected. This is not the response I'd expected but it's the one I can certainly support. Get out or die. Push hard enough and it'll be both and you're on thin ice now.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  
Re: TFA (yes, I know who reads it?), when Peskov says that progress has been made in the demilitarization of Ukraine, he means removal of Russian troops, right?
 
towatchoverme
28 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Muta: Linux_Yes: Poody knows this nation pours a Trillion bucks a year into its war machine.  and we can send ukraine all the hardware and tax payer money he wants.


course, it would have been wiser and cheaper for the murcan people to have avoided all this beginning back in 2014.................

The Ukrainian military was a mess in 2014.  They were in no shape to accept NATO weapons.  The loss of Crimea prompted Ukraine to restructure and train their military using a western model.


course they were.  we were busy helping to set up a more west friendly government in ukraine.   which, of course, made poody paranoid.


Da. Was total understandable Russia invade. Chet Americanman makes good point.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: KangTheMad: Muta: Linux_Yes: Poody knows this nation pours a Trillion bucks a year into its war machine.  and we can send ukraine all the hardware and tax payer money he wants.


course, it would have been wiser and cheaper for the murcan people to have avoided all this beginning back in 2014.................

The Ukrainian military was a mess in 2014.  They were in no shape to accept NATO weapons.  The loss of Crimea prompted Ukraine to restructure and train their military using a western model.

And that's not mentioning their government.

https://truthout.org/articles/chomsky-outdated-us-cold-war-policy-worsens-ongoing-russia-ukraine-conflict/


F*ck Chomsky's bullshiat and f*ck Tankies
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  

Flab: Re: TFA (yes, I know who reads it?), when Peskov says that progress has been made in the demilitarization of Ukraine, he means removal of Russian troops, right?


Whatever lie they want to say to proclaim victory to their people and go home.

Mission Accomplished.
 
moto-geek
26 minutes ago  

gaslight: [Fark user image 850x541]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
25 minutes ago  

Tracianne: There was an explosion in Melitopol, a car was blown up. According to Russian sources, "saboteurs blew up a car where two persons of Russian special services were driving. Both were seriously injured, one of them had a limb torn off." pic.twitter.com/N65ie2hzvg
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 23, 2022


What are special services?  I tried looking it up and the only thing I found was a Moscow propaganda story about Russian attorneys operating in Ukraine that seemed way too glowing and full of BS.  Are they some kind of system of torture and interrogation squads?  Because that was what it seemed like they were whistling around.
 
