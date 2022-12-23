 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Getting into a land war in Asia, or going against a Sicilian when death is on the line?   (newsweek.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a "fatal mistake" in visiting the United States this week, Russia warned on Thursday.

Dmitry Belik, a member of the Russian State Duma International Affairs Committee, made the remarks in response to the Ukrainian president's stop in Washington on Wednesday, Zelensky's first known trip outside his country since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on February 24.

Belik said Ukraine's alliance with the United States would end badly for Zelensky's administration.
"All the allies of the United States ended up very badly, being on the sidelines, or rather, in the dustbin of history," he said, Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported.

"This has been going on for hundreds of years," the deputy continued. "The Americans have only one ally-it is themselves, and all the rest are secondary figures that should ensure their prosperity and who, if something happens, can be betrayed."

Uhhh... he's not wrong.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since when are Newsweek articles allowed?

Everytime I try them it gives me an error asking for a different source due to paywalls.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck Russia. Die mad assholes.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kind of amazing how often this war comes across as an abused person standing up to their tormenter.

Cut his dick off.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

*quickly checks how WW2 turned out*
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Zelensky Made 'Fatal Mistake' by Visiting U.S., Russia Warns"

Fatal for who, сука?
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a bit tired of every article about someone Zelinski's visit being about what Russia had to say about it.  That was clearly not the story.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All the allies of the United States ended up very badly, being on the sidelines, or rather, in the dustbin of history," he said, Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported.

er... pot kettle black palski.

Nations may appear to be on the sidelines because of the comparison to the vast economic, political and military clout of the US
it's a simple unavoidable fact.
I'll take the US thanks
 
lefty248
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ask Poland how they feel about their alliance with The US and NATO.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How much longer are we going to not have healthcare for Americans while investing in Democracy in someone else's country?

We've been investing in Democracy for 20+ years with nothing to show for it while our own people are dying each and every year because they cannot afford the necessary medical procedures/medicine needed to survive.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Yeah, I assumed that he was dropping a thinly-veiled "we're going to use this as an excuse to step up assassination attempts" and scoffed, but it reads more like a "dude, they're not your friends, this isn't going to end well for you."  Still a load of crap, if he believed that Zelensky had screwed up he wouldn't have bothered to say anything, but the criticism is valid.


MillionDollarMo: It's kind of amazing how often this war comes across as an abused person standing up to their tormenter.

Cut his dick off.


Yeah, it's kind of uncanny.  We're in the "your friends aren't your friends, nobody will believe you, the cops won't listen" stage of it.  Strange to be keeping up that rhetoric once the victim finally hits back (and is apparently a much better fighter), but Russia's never lacked for overconfidence.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A lot of conservatives have a really weird hate boner for Ukraine lately.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lol
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thoreny: How much longer are we going to not have healthcare for Americans while investing in Democracy in someone else's country?

We've been investing in Democracy for 20+ years with nothing to show for it while our own people are dying each and every year because they cannot afford the necessary medical procedures/medicine needed to survive.


you should ask republican lawmakers that are trying to end Medicare and republican state attorneys general that are suing the fed over Obamacare
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

As opposed to Moscovia, who has only the best interests of Ukraine in mind?

I think the Brits have generally been happy with their US alliance for the last 150 years.  We've also been fully aligned with France since 1776, including taking over their attempts to retain Vietnam even before the communists were involved.  I think they're pretty satisfied with the relationship.
 
lefty248
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Weaver95: A lot of conservatives have a really weird hate boner for Ukraine lately.


In other words Putin's puppets.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thoreny: How much longer are we going to not have healthcare for Americans while investing in Democracy in someone else's country?

We've been investing in Democracy for 20+ years with nothing to show for it while our own people are dying each and every year because they cannot afford the necessary medical procedures/medicine needed to survive.


Your trolling in TF Discussion was dumb there and it's dumb here too.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thoreny: How much longer are we going to not have healthcare for Americans while investing in Democracy in someone else's country?

We've been investing in Democracy for 20+ years with nothing to show for it while our own people are dying each and every year because they cannot afford the necessary medical procedures/medicine needed to survive.


Hint:  it's possible to do both at the same time.  We have the money - shifting employee premiums and employer costs to Medicare will fund most of it, and a higher tax on only the wealthy will cover the rest.  We just don't have the political will or desire for various reasons.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Thoreny: How much longer are we going to not have healthcare for Americans while investing in Democracy in someone else's country?

We've been investing in Democracy for 20+ years with nothing to show for it while our own people are dying each and every year because they cannot afford the necessary medical procedures/medicine needed to survive.


First, that's a straight-up false dichotomy and you know it full well.

Second, if you think having a military budget is what's keeping us from having universal healthcare, I've got a bridge to sell you.  A lack of support and overwhelming amount of opposition in Congress is why we don't have universal healthcare.  We can afford to have both a military and healthcare.  For that matter, a lot of the Congresscritters most opposed to universal healthcare are also the ones most opposed to support for Ukraine.

Third, if you think sending aid to a country that's trying to defend itself from an active, open invasion is even remotely comparable to our military adventurism and invasion/occupation of other countries in the early 2000s, I don't even know where to start.  Either you're locked into a mindset of "anything to do with a military is wrong under any and all circumstances", you're an isolationist who hasn't seen why that attitude isn't viable in the modern age, or you're deliberately arguing in bad faith.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Why do you believe I am trolling? This is what I honestly believe.

20+ years on spending for war while we have folks who have to declare bankruptcy for medical bills.

That's messed up.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The mistake was Putin's and Putin's alone.
 
Azz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lefty248: Weaver95: A lot of conservatives have a really weird hate boner for Ukraine lately.

In other words Putin's puppets.


"Putin's puppets" is what I call my sock puppets after I jerk off in them
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Why do you believe I am trolling? This is what I honestly believe.

20+ years on spending for war while we have folks who have to declare bankruptcy for medical bills.

That's messed up.


Because plenty of people already pointed out why you're wrong and you've chosen not to do additional research let alone accept that you don't understand the politics or economics of the situation.

You're either stupid or a troll. I'm giving you the benefit of the doubt.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh yes, Putin is certainly going to put "top men" on the case...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Russia is sooo dramatic. Are we sure it isn't populated entirely by middle-schoolers?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How many fatal mistakes do you get before you're dead?  Badly wounded?
 
Alebak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Because the United States of then is exactly the same as the United States of now.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Why do you believe I am trolling? This is what I honestly believe.

20+ years on spending for war while we have folks who have to declare bankruptcy for medical bills.

That's messed up.

Because plenty of people already pointed out why you're wrong and you've chosen not to do additional research let alone accept that you don't understand the politics or economics of the situation.

You're either stupid or a troll. I'm giving you the benefit of the doubt.


We don't have universal healthcare. We're shipping billions to Ukraine and we have Americans over here who are not getting the medical treatment they need to survive.

How is that wrong?

Please explain to me how I am wrong. Please.

You saying I'm wrong doesn't mean I'm wrong.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like a sea lion in here.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Why do you believe I am trolling? This is what I honestly believe.

20+ years on spending for war while we have folks who have to declare bankruptcy for medical bills.

That's messed up.

Because plenty of people already pointed out why you're wrong and you've chosen not to do additional research let alone accept that you don't understand the politics or economics of the situation.

You're either stupid or a troll. I'm giving you the benefit of the doubt.

We don't have universal healthcare. We're shipping billions to Ukraine and we have Americans over here who are not getting the medical treatment they need to survive.

How is that wrong?

Please explain to me how I am wrong. Please.

You saying I'm wrong doesn't mean I'm wrong.


Reading comprehension not your strong suit either?

Several people in two threads explained it to you. I fail to see why I should explain it again.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Why do you believe I am trolling? This is what I honestly believe.

20+ years on spending for war while we have folks who have to declare bankruptcy for medical bills.

That's messed up.

Because plenty of people already pointed out why you're wrong and you've chosen not to do additional research let alone accept that you don't understand the politics or economics of the situation.

You're either stupid or a troll. I'm giving you the benefit of the doubt.

We don't have universal healthcare. We're shipping billions to Ukraine and we have Americans over here who are not getting the medical treatment they need to survive.

How is that wrong?

Please explain to me how I am wrong. Please.

You saying I'm wrong doesn't mean I'm wrong.

Reading comprehension not your strong suit either?

Several people in two threads explained it to you. I fail to see why I should explain it again.


My reading comprehension is quite alright.

I am getting tired of money being spent on war but not on healthcare.

I'm sick of it.

I want it to end

It's really farked up and the fact that you believe that it isn't tells me what kind of person you are.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
fark off, dmitry
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

johnny queso: fark off, dmitry


Resorting to name calling isn't going to upset me nor win an argument.

We need universal healthcare NOW
 
