Christmas time is a season of giving, unless you're a scrooge who charges their own family for Christmas dinner
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using Scrooge to describe her insults Dickens.

This grandmother is simply cheap and undeserving of family visits. Probably worried shelling out money for Christmas dinner would negatively impact her budget for alcohol.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Using Scrooge to describe her insults Dickens.

This grandmother is simply cheap and undeserving of family visits. Probably worried shelling out money for Christmas dinner would negatively impact her budget for alcohol.


Well now you raise the obvious question: "Is that wrong?"
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bill Bryson reported (in Life and Times of the Thunderbolt Kid) "In Detroit, Mrs Van Doren, suing for divorce, complained that her husband a) put all their food in the fridge b) kept it locked c) made her pay for any food she ate d) charged her 3% Michigan sales tax"
 
whidbey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Father Christmas, give us your mo-ney...
 
aperson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like something my in laws would do.  That's why my wife always prefers to go see my family.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Alcohol, desperation, and regret all in one pic.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If my mom wanted to host xmas dinner for the extended family I would send her money because she's retired and on a fixed income so can't afford the fancier stuff.  However, she would not ask for the money because she isn't a biatch.
 
Bungles
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She's under the impression she holds the cards, and her relatives wish to visit her for Christmas.

They don't.

They've been waiting for an excuse not to for years. And you've just sold their economic woes to the national press.

Good luck next year, you're eating alone.
 
whidbey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bungles: She's under the impression she holds the cards, and her relatives wish to visit her for Christmas.

They don't.

They've been waiting for an excuse not to for years. And you've just sold their economic woes to the national press.

Good luck next year, you're eating alone.


Buh her pals believe she's ROIGHT.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alcohol, desperation, and regret all in one pic.


Watubi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Our family always did SF dungeness crab for dinner every x-mas eve.  The family guest list kept growing and growing.  Once it got too cost prohibitive, we asked everyone to help chip in.  The guest list dropped by half, no regrets
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Director Steve Holland (Better Off Dead, One Crazy Summer) had a grandmother who actually did that for all meals he ate at her house.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alcohol, desperation, and regret all in one pic.


What's her Fark handle?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bungles: She's under the impression she holds the cards, and her relatives wish to visit her for Christmas.

They don't.

They've been waiting for an excuse not to for years. And you've just sold their economic woes to the national press.

Good luck next year, you're eating alone.


She needs to be forced to eat at Applebee's for Xmas
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And she probably expects a tip too.  I'll give her one, don't expect a tip.
 
