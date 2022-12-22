 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   If there's anyone who can explain the economic and legal ramifications of Santa, it's Katie Porter   (twitter.com) divider line
31
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

773 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Does she have a whiteboard with it all drawn out?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Santa is an omnipresent being. He knows the nature of every skeleton in all of the closets of all the C-Suite executives and copyright lawyers in the world.

Santa is intimidation in a way that makes the FSB shudder.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Can you imagine being a teenager trying to bullshiat her?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Can you imagine being a teenager trying to bullshiat her?


Can any teenager really bullshiat their parents?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gubbo: Exile On Beale Street: Can you imagine being a teenager trying to bullshiat her?

Can any teenager really bullshiat their parents?


lol yes
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well you could go a step further and say god committed rape with mary.
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's obvious Santa is Chinese
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows Santa was hired by the major toy producers nearly a century ago for the express purpose of commercializing Christmas.

Dude is the biggest sell out of all time.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Can you imagine being a teenager trying to bullshiat her?


You'd either get very very good at it or decide, "Fark it, I'll be a doctor."
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think of Santa as the BMG record service of toys. If you look closely, you will find "Manufactured by North Pole, Ltd under license" disclaimers on everything.

They're pretty small, though. Because elves.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kid sounds like Albert Mouse. Keep your f**kin hands of the clock.
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santa long ago farmed out the actual work to parents, cutting labor and production costs considerably while subsequently subsidizing various industries (toys, electronics, clothes, etc.)  To finance this, he licenses his image out to various companies and forwards the cash to parents as "Christmas bonuses" seemingly coming from their employers so he can keep the appearance of producing goods out of thin air and thus maintain his magical saintly image when he is just really good at marketing and moving money around.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's an idea;
Maybe you should stop lying to children.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread: tell me you haven't seen Miracle on 34th St. without saying you haven't seen Miracle on 34th St.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whitmer/Porter '28.   Make this happen.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WeatherNerd: Santa long ago farmed out the actual work to parents, cutting labor and production costs considerably while subsequently subsidizing various industries (toys, electronics, clothes, etc.)  To finance this, he licenses his image out to various companies and forwards the cash to parents as "Christmas bonuses" seemingly coming from their employers so he can keep the appearance of producing goods out of thin air and thus maintain his magical saintly image when he is just really good at marketing and moving money around.


So you're saying he's the Trump of Christmas, just getting his name put on everything without doing any actual work?

When should we expect a run for president?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Exile On Beale Street: Can you imagine being a teenager trying to bullshiat her?

Can any teenager really bullshiat their parents?


At the time, I thought I was brilliant and amazing at bsing my parents.  In retrospect, they were too busy getting divorced to work much and just laughing at me behind my back.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not valid without a whiteboard demo.  😚
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Here's an idea;
Maybe you should stop lying to children.


You first.

My favorite is "it's bedtime." When they learn to read a clock, they're going to know that they've still got 15 minutes, but Dad just couldn't take it anymore.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Does she have a whiteboard with it all drawn out?


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's magic. Move along.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Just think of Santa as the BMG record service of toys. If you look closely, you will find "Manufactured by North Pole, Ltd under license" disclaimers on everything.

They're pretty small, though. Because elves.


All the toy companies should print that on their boxes on the run up to Christmas
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: brainlordmesomorph: Here's an idea;
Maybe you should stop lying to children.

You first.


I don't.

AAMOF, I warned my brother that his kids better not ask me about Santa, b/c I don't lie to children. Once my nephew mentioned Santa, and my brother jumped in and changed the subject.
 
lefty248
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who the hell is Katie Porter?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I May Be Crazy But...: brainlordmesomorph: Here's an idea;
Maybe you should stop lying to children.

You first.

I don't.

AAMOF, I warned my brother that his kids better not ask me about Santa, b/c I don't lie to children. Once my nephew mentioned Santa, and my brother jumped in and changed the subject.


Ah, you're one of those.

Here's a free tip.  Life doesn't have to be hard.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lefty248: Who the hell is Katie Porter?


Porter is a type of beer.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Just think of Santa as the BMG record service of toys. If you look closely, you will find "Manufactured by North Pole, Ltd under license" disclaimers on everything.

They're pretty small, though. Because elves.


Little known fact, Toys R Us went under, because he attempted to outsource that year. The elves went on strike over their healthcare (Santa and management had a real hangup about dentists for some reason).

He ended up stiffing them, just sent that first penny taped to a postcard for the first 8 billion gifts, but failed to follow through on buying another 8 billion at full price in the next year.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: brainlordmesomorph: I May Be Crazy But...: brainlordmesomorph: Here's an idea;
Maybe you should stop lying to children.

You first.

I don't.

AAMOF, I warned my brother that his kids better not ask me about Santa, b/c I don't lie to children. Once my nephew mentioned Santa, and my brother jumped in and changed the subject.

Ah, you're one of those.

Here's a free tip.  Life doesn't have to be hard.


I remember asking my father "is Santa real?" and he said "yes" and I remember the glint in his eye as he looked around at the other adults in the room with an expression of "look what I'm putting over on the kid."

I couldn't have called my father a liar, he would have hit me. But he was lying. They were all lying. I was 6.

So you go participate in this conspiracy, and then when your children grow up, you can wonder why they believe in conspiracies.

Here's a free tip, prepare your children because life is hard.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lady J: Gubbo: Exile On Beale Street: Can you imagine being a teenager trying to bullshiat her?

Can any teenager really bullshiat their parents?

lol yes


I see you've met my parents. :)
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Santa is an omnipresent being. He knows the nature of every skeleton in all of the closets of all the C-Suite executives and copyright lawyers in the world.

Santa is intimidation in a way that makes the FSB shudder.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.