(Some Guy)   Iowa hunter shoots a booner after dogs, 8 people, and a farmer on a tractor clear the field; someone should stop this menace   (realtree.com) divider line
    Weird, Hunting, White-tailed deer, Max Mongrello of Midwest Whitetail, Deer, diehard deer hunter, monster bucks, better weather, previous encounter  
20 Comments     (+0 »)
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Owwww!!!

Oh... booner.  Misread that.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Pop a booner
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Why can't we just start Bar Mitzvah-ing Goys so their little boys don't have to kill critters to prove their (debatable) 'manhood'?
Never mind. These idiots wouldn't be able to memorize the prayers in English, let alone Hebrew.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing says respect for animals like posing with it's bloody carcass.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's take out the fittest of the species for a trophy!
Assholes.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

coffeetime: Owwww!!!

Oh... booner.  Misread that.


untoldforce
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you rtfa you'll know that this guy has been tracking this one deer for two years now. He took it down with a bow.

Say what you want but that shows dedication and skill.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't like the sport of hunting, but I can at least appreciate the skill of bow hunters. An impressive take- I just hope the buck didn't suffer.
 
0z79
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No Irish person can ever be a member of the Cherokee nation... nor can the Scots ever be adopted into a Native American tribe.

I learned this on Fark.
 
powhound
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Had to click. Sure wish iat was a typo.
 
ElmoClyde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

untoldforce: If you rtfa you'll know that this guy has been tracking this one deer for two years now. He took it down with a bow.

Say what you want but that shows dedication and skill.


I rfta and dude sat in a tree stand and waited for the buck to show up; so no tracking skills required. He does seem to be a good shot though.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm this good with a crossbow playing Half-Life. In my world, animals don't die for trophies.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hunt deer by dropping out of a tree onto them and beating them to death with my fists, and I only take the weakest, not the strongest.  Fawn is delicious.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Booner - Urban Dictionaryhttps://www.urbandictionary.com › define › term=Booner
The state in which your penis is not fully erect but at the state to where it is stiff but bendable. Bro i tried to fark this chick but all i got was a booner ...
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

untoldforce: If you rtfa you'll know that this guy has been tracking this one deer for two years now. He took it down with a bow.

Say what you want but that shows dedication and skill.


Alternately, it shows an unhealthy obsession and enough money to buy a trail camera.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ElmoClyde: untoldforce: If you rtfa you'll know that this guy has been tracking this one deer for two years now. He took it down with a bow.

Say what you want but that shows dedication and skill.

I rfta and dude sat in a tree stand and waited for the buck to show up; so no tracking skills required. He does seem to be a good shot though.


Tedious business, sitting in a blind for hours waiting for a buck to show up.   In the future, there will be AI drones to go hunt them for us. It will be great.
 
HoytArcher45
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: untoldforce: If you rtfa you'll know that this guy has been tracking this one deer for two years now. He took it down with a bow.

Say what you want but that shows dedication and skill.

Alternately, it shows an unhealthy obsession and enough money to buy a trail camera.


He must be loaded.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's not hunting.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Taking a 3 hour narrow gauge train ride to a trail head, hiking 6 miles uphill with all your camp and hunting equipment, and then hiking around the mountains for days, is hunting.

Sitting in a blind is not.
 
wxboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tom Lehrer | "The Hunting Song"
Youtube Ow3ZEeW9hlk
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

