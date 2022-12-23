 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   No new Cliffs, Harolds, or Nigels in the UK? Then how are we supposed to tell if they're British?   (the-sun.com) divider line
    Britney Spears, BABY names, Old-fashioned boys' names, Britney, website BabyCentre, Dream Within a Dream Tour, modern parents, once-popular names  
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The accent. You can always tell. They either sound posh. Or exactly like the little toerag from White Lotus
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cliff Richard - The Young Ones
Youtube BxNohANhJiA
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How indeed?
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: The accent. You can always tell. They either sound posh. Or exactly like the little toerag from White Lotus


soon the Backstedt girls are gonna be a Welsh voice but there's no denying that for the last 20 years all the ladies pretty much have a Yorkshire accent... in cycling, dontcha know
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't know if we'll bother trying to encourage more parents to name their children Cliff or Harold in the near future.

We're only making plans for Nigel.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
images.equipboard.comView Full Size


Inconsolable.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What about Ian?  There are SO many Brits named Ian.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
During my academic year in England some 40 years ago, I concluded everyone was named Colin, Clive, Nigel or Fiona.

(I really need to go back. It was a great time in my life.)
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Donald is losing popularity?  Wonder why.

Did Adolf also have a peak in usage then completely disappear?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If their names are Ahmet, Eduardo, or Jendyose, they're British.
 
Vern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Donald is losing popularity?  Wonder why.

Did Adolf also have a peak in usage then completely disappear?


Adolf and it's many variations were very popular names in the 18th, 19th, and early 20th centuries. For some reason it really took a nose dive after 1938 in most of the world.

But I think it did regain some popularity in South America in the 50's and 60's for some reason.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: During my academic year in England some 40 years ago, I concluded everyone was named Colin, Clive, Nigel or Fiona.

(I really need to go back. It was a great time in my life.)


I lived in Australia in 1965-6, and Clive was a name I'd never heard in the US but encountered on regular basis down under.  Haven't met any since then.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm guessing Eric is also losing popularity.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Donald is losing popularity?  Wonder why.

Did Adolf also have a peak in usage then completely disappear?


He also took a style of mustache down with the name.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Names are kind of cyclical, a lot of people choose to name their kids after recently deceased relatives so as one generation dies off a whole bunch of names make a comeback.
 
Cormee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: How indeed?
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x408]


That bloke pulled out all his own teeth, if I'm not mistaken. Mad bastard
 
Cormee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Him, not you.

Though you may well be, as well
 
