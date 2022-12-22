 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Just in time for you to be stuck inside with your relatives for days, the Jan 6 committee releases its final report for you all to argue about   (cnbc.com) divider line
75
    More: Murica, Washington, D.C., President of the United States, United States Senate, United States House of Representatives, United States, Jan. 6 House, United States Capitol, Vice President of the United States  
•       •       •

754 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Dec 2022 at 10:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like we're gonna read it
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Executive Summary: Look. We all know Trump did a bunch of shorty things. Here are all the crimes we recommend for him and his cronies. But, we all know that this is dependent on Merrick Garland and, truly, nothing will happen to them. But, here's some money for the police because we're more important than Black Lives Matter. Happy Holidays! - Jan 6 committee.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Jan. 6 panel has already begun sharing its evidence with the DOJ, which last month appointed a special counsel to investigate whether Trump or others unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power to Biden.

Yeah, it's pretty blatantly clear that they did.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meatsim1: Like we're gonna read it


I'm on page 23 already.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 845-page report

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol no, you're not going to argue with them about the report.  They're going to argue with you about Tucker Carlson's reaction to the report and grandma's re:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw GOP REPORT REVEALS DEMOCRT COMPLICITNESS IN JAN 6 SECURITY FAILURES.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Among the recommendations is that congressional committees with such authority consider creating a "formal mechanism for evaluating whether to bar" Trump from holding future federal office due to evidence that he violated his constitutional oath to support the U.S. Constitution while engaging in an insurrection.

Translation: We may have formed a committee that evaluated Trump for criminal activities, but we did not create a mechanism to enact actual consequences tho discourage or prevent future activities similar to what we saw. We need ANOTHER committee for that.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Lol no, you're not going to argue with them about the report.  They're going to argue with you about Tucker Carlson's reaction to the report and grandma's re:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw GOP REPORT REVEALS DEMOCRT COMPLICITNESS IN JAN 6 SECURITY FAILURES.



And, of course, HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP!
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before... Oh fark it. Eeyore's are everywhere.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS will be the thing that finally convinces the last of his cultists, for sure.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soopey: In before... Oh fark it. Eeyore's are everywhere.


People who use the term "Eeyore" are annoying.
Nothing is going to happen.
And you know full well it isn't.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The future of our Union now depends on the DoJ prosecuting a former US President.

I hear New Zealand is lovely this time of year. Maybe I should move there permanently.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: soopey: In before... Oh fark it. Eeyore's are everywhere.

People who use the term "Eeyore" are annoying.
Nothing is going to happen.
And you know full well it isn't.


Eeyores WANT things to happen or at least aren't opposed to things happening, we just don't think they are gonna happen.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one is actually going to read this report, they are just going to parrot what their favorite talking head says about the report and that talking head also probably hasn't read it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowblur: New Rising Sun: Lol no, you're not going to argue with them about the report.  They're going to argue with you about Tucker Carlson's reaction to the report and grandma's re:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw GOP REPORT REVEALS DEMOCRT COMPLICITNESS IN JAN 6 SECURITY FAILURES.


And, of course, HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP!


Oh yeah.  And the Twitter Files, or whatever they're calling that.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"trying"?

One that may be identified as part of the breeding people might wonder why the word "attempted" wasn't used. Hmmm. My feeling organ feels the feels that only the most just and non-orange group has our best interests at heart and words are fluid like sex, race, and age. So I guess I'm just going to feel the feels of feelings which are correct so there will be zero chance of interruption of the purchasing of widgets produced by questionably forced foreign labor that gives zero effs towards the salvation of the environment all the way on the other side of the planet that doesn't affect us in California drinking almond milk and laughing at the poors on skid row.

The poors should identify as non-poors so tht this insanity may finally end.
 
flagnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowblur: New Rising Sun: Lol no, you're not going to argue with them about the report.  They're going to argue with you about Tucker Carlson's reaction to the report and grandma's re:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw GOP REPORT REVEALS DEMOCRT COMPLICITNESS IN JAN 6 SECURITY FAILURES.


And, of course, HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP!


No shiat my father said to me 2 months ago "All that Russia collusion bullshiat and Hunter Biden was behind it all along".

No hyperbole, dead series.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this dropped on a Thursday, just imagine what they must be saving for tomorrow!

/comment recycled from the redlit thread
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: [i.imgur.com image 480x268]


Cheater...
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
man there ain't any Harry Potter in this damn book
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: man there ain't any Harry Potter in this damn book


You're just reading the wrong version. "Harry Potter and the Jan. 6th conspiracy" is a delightful romp, but I've been labeled trans phobic for reading her work so I can't recommend it.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks like they are going after the treasonous 4 for far more than avoiding subpeonas

For these reasons, the Select Committee refers Leader McCarthy and Representatives Jordan, Perry, and Biggs for sanction by the House Ethics Committee for failure to comply with subpoenas. The Committee also believes that each of these individuals, along with other Members who attended the December 21st planning meeting with President Trump at the [EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 117] White House,682 should be questioned in a public forum about their advanceknowledge of and role in President Trump's plan to prevent the peaceful transition of power
 
Excelsior
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

yellowjester: [y.yarn.co image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


snopes.comView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
List of crimes easily proven: n crimes

List of consequences for those crimes: n - n consequences
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fish Comme ever poster from a mobile diverse on FARK.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Meatsim1: Like we're gonna read it

I'm on page 23 already.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: FTA: Among the recommendations is that congressional committees with such authority consider creating a "formal mechanism for evaluating whether to bar" Trump from holding future federal office due to evidence that he violated his constitutional oath to support the U.S. Constitution while engaging in an insurrection.

Translation: We may have formed a committee that evaluated Trump for criminal activities, but we did not create a mechanism to enact actual consequences tho discourage or prevent future activities similar to what we saw. We need ANOTHER committee for that.


That's not how it works, Congress can't do it at all - and they shouldn't - but they can hand their findings to actual prosecutors, hence handing it off to the Justice Department.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is this the final report or the final final report?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

snowblur: New Rising Sun: Lol no, you're not going to argue with them about the report.  They're going to argue with you about Tucker Carlson's reaction to the report and grandma's re:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw GOP REPORT REVEALS DEMOCRT COMPLICITNESS IN JAN 6 SECURITY FAILURES.


And, of course, HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP!


*it's in the glovebox*
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: "trying"?

One that may be identified as part of the breeding people might wonder why the word "attempted" wasn't used. Hmmm. My feeling organ feels the feels that only the most just and non-orange group has our best interests at heart and words are fluid like sex, race, and age. So I guess I'm just going to feel the feels of feelings which are correct so there will be zero chance of interruption of the purchasing of widgets produced by questionably forced foreign labor that gives zero effs towards the salvation of the environment all the way on the other side of the planet that doesn't affect us in California drinking almond milk and laughing at the poors on skid row.

The poors should identify as non-poors so tht this insanity may finally end.


Did you slip and fall down some stairs with a spike up your nose?
 
nakmuay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

flagnut: snowblur: New Rising Sun: Lol no, you're not going to argue with them about the report.  They're going to argue with you about Tucker Carlson's reaction to the report and grandma's re:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw GOP REPORT REVEALS DEMOCRT COMPLICITNESS IN JAN 6 SECURITY FAILURES.


And, of course, HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP!

No shiat my father said to me 2 months ago "All that Russia collusion bullshiat and Hunter Biden was behind it all along".

No hyperbole, dead series.


My father went to his grave screaming about Kenyan birth certificates. I do not miss him.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Lol no, you're not going to argue with them about the report.  They're going to argue with you about Tucker Carlson's reaction to the report and grandma's


Grandma is not insane, and neither are my parents/close family... but I'm not sure about the extended family because I don't willingly spend any time with a vast majority of them even during the holiday. Sad thing is grandma is getting older, and could face the reaper any day now.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It should be an interesting Friday
 
mistahtom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm here to drink beer and eat processed foods.  And I'm all out of farks to give.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: Nintenfreak: man there ain't any Harry Potter in this damn book

You're just reading the wrong version. "Harry Potter and the Jan. 6th conspiracy" is a delightful romp, but I've been labeled trans phobic for reading her work so I can't recommend it.


Encyclopedia Brown and Insurrection was a much better read.

/Bugs Meany has been Q this whole time
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Trump took the time to bind his Health Care Plan into a proper book.
I'll bet this report is paperback.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: Nintenfreak: man there ain't any Harry Potter in this damn book

You're just reading the wrong version. "Harry Potter and the Jan. 6th conspiracy" is a delightful romp, but I've been labeled trans phobic for reading her work so I can't recommend it.


Harry Potter and the Vince Foster Cover-Up sold more copies than Harry Potter and the Iran-Contra Affair anyway.
 
Ant
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

null: Begoggle: soopey: In before... Oh fark it. Eeyore's are everywhere.

People who use the term "Eeyore" are annoying.
Nothing is going to happen.
And you know full well it isn't.

Eeyores WANT things to happen or at least aren't opposed to things happening, we just don't think they are gonna happen.


And positive thoughts don't actually make things happen, no matter how much you want them to, so it really doesn't matter that people are being Eeyores any way.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: HedlessChickn: Meatsim1: Like we're gonna read it

I'm on page 23 already.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x325]


I was really intrigued when I discovered where that started.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/23_enigma
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
what's there to argue with your family about
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Uh oh. Binder clip. They got us, son!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

snowblur: New Rising Sun: Lol no, you're not going to argue with them about the report.  They're going to argue with you about Tucker Carlson's reaction to the report and grandma's re:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw:fw GOP REPORT REVEALS DEMOCRT COMPLICITNESS IN JAN 6 SECURITY FAILURES.


And, of course, HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP!


CNN: Report shows DEMS IN DISARRAY!!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


"And here to explain why is our top legal experts, Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen"
 
Oneiros
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
BBC News has some guy on who seems to have made it all the way through the table of comments.

He's complaining they by calling a section 'the big lie' that it shows that it's partisan, and that "trump being responsible in a criminal way is up for dispute"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

God's Hobo Penis: misanthropicsob: FTA: Among the recommendations is that congressional committees with such authority consider creating a "formal mechanism for evaluating whether to bar" Trump from holding future federal office due to evidence that he violated his constitutional oath to support the U.S. Constitution while engaging in an insurrection.

Translation: We may have formed a committee that evaluated Trump for criminal activities, but we did not create a mechanism to enact actual consequences tho discourage or prevent future activities similar to what we saw. We need ANOTHER committee for that.

That's not how it works, Congress can't do it at all - and they shouldn't - but they can hand their findings to actual prosecutors, hence handing it off to the Justice Department.


Well, isn't it nice how a bunch of people who can't do a damn thing about anything can tell law enforcement there might be a problem.
Thank Christ they did that. Because obviously the DEE Oh Motherfarking Jay wasn't gonna do a GODDAMNED thing without a fat "harrumph" from the legislative branch.
I mean, we all learned that's how shiat works with checks and balances and ways and means and shiat, right?
A bunch of bribed assholes go wake up the cops from a sound nap and hand in a book report, or at least cliff notes on WHAT WE ALL JUST GODDAMNED WATCHED HAPPEN LIVE ON farkING TEEVEE.
right?
Then, the DOJ can finally act on the literal crime of the century.

Jesusfarkingcocksuckingchristinarowboatwithabillygoat.

That shiatststain is walkin around free, and every farking asshole in a robe with gavel is just nodding like business as ususual.

fark the GOP
fark the DOJ
fark the FBI

And Merry Christmas to all
And to all a good night
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: what's there to argue with your family about


Who farted.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think we all know where this is going. Trump the individual is broadly hated in Washington, and they'd like nothing better than to plant him in jail until he rots and leave his crumbling orange skeleton there forever like a cheesy dungeon prop in a Vincent Price movie. But as outrageous as it still seems, he's a former President, and the country remains uncomfortable with the thought of incarcerating a former Commander in Chief for fear it would tarnish the office (and never mind that it's already been tarnished, or we wouldn't be discussing putting an ex-President behind bars in the first place). So a full conviction and jailarity is the longest of long shots.

But both parties would love to bar him from running again, and I'll be surprised if that doesn't happen. Unfortunately, I'll also be surprised if the Republicans don't cynically claim the barring was entirely the Democrats idea, that Trump's supporters should be mad as hell about that, and the best way to show their displeasure is to vote for the next conservative nominee, who'll probably be Don't-Say-Gay DeSantis.

Of course it won't work, because Trump will be in a raving fit over being denied a third run, and will be screaming how the Republicans are all traitors and everyone betrayed him and he's fed up with this world and Lisa is tearing him apart. And then, high on bath salts and hallucinating that he really is a giant Cheetoe, Ye will gobble up Trump and absorb his power, a strange form of biomagnetism that causes Pomeranians to stick to his head and Russian dictators to grab hold of his nuts. Surgery will be required to correct both conditions.

It's all so obvious.
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.