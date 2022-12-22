 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Methromancer's ability check fails   (azfamily.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Misdemeanor, Felony, Police, 34-year-old Stephen Joseph Anderson, Legal terms, Mesa man, new court records, felony count of disorderly conduct  
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"But I poured essential oils on the blade! The blade gets it into her body faster! I should've stabbed more, that would've made her better... "
 
Fancy man of Cornwood
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rob Corddry really let himself go.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, that autopsy is going to show that she was alive when stabbed, isn't it?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hypothetically, let's say this "ritual" actually did bring her back to life.  She'd still have a stab wound in her heart from the freaking knife.  Seems like a pretty temporary resurrection.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I read TFA's headline as "Mensa man".  I think my brain is trying to get me with its own sarcasm this morning.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Methhead stabs woman, tries to skate murder charge. Got it.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So what did you do with or to the body for days? Did you sleep with it?
Anderson was then taken to a facility for those with mental health issues. On Nov. 15, police say he called his mom from the facility and told her to keep his kids away from his bedroom. The mother wondered what was wrong, so she went to Anderson's house and found Lambert dead in his bedroom. She then called 911.
I guess he did. Yeah keep the kids away. Far far away.
Do you think mom disowned him? When he gets out will mom give him a place to stay?
Welcome home killer!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd rather "romance" a bottle of Buffalo Trace, thanks...
 
