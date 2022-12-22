 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   When your SUV becomes a submarine, you might be DUI   (azfamily.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)

Could I be any more submerged?

/feel dirty now
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who's the U-boat commander?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
... that's amore...!!
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's one thing to drunkenly ramp your vehicle into a lake. Whole other issue when you lie about someone else being in the car.

That's just sh*tty.
Kinda surprised they didn't charge her with reckless endangerment, after firefighters dove down to check the vehicle.

→Good thing she's white...
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Unavailable for comment.


Christ! Is that Ted Kennedy?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark told me there wasn't enough water in Arizona for a submarine
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Fark told me there wasn't enough water in Arizona for a submarine


Certainly not if we intend to keep the hundreds of gold courses playable.
 
