(Twitter)   Oh. That's a long blizzard   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meh.

June in Buffalo.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meanwhile we're just getting rained on here.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yep, getting the hell out of town tonight and working from home away from home tomorrow. Funny enough I'm heading into the shiat rather than away from it.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's below 60F here in Phoenix.  Supposed to dip down into the 40s later on tonight.  I might have to close a window.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Meanwhile we're just getting rained on here.


Yep.
Just cold rain.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/don't overdo it with the coffee, boys.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can they build a dome over the entire city?
 
ongbok
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That it one hell of a blow job
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The wind-blown slosh in Lake Erie is also hitting Buffalo. The lake level there will be 15 feet higher than it is at the other end of the lake in Toledo.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's what she said.
 
cavedonkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As someone who moved to Dallas (from Chicago, a place with actual seasons) this cold F's things up down here... Every year that it happens.

/I'm sure the energy companies have learned to adapt by now though!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We have standing water on the roads from a rainy afternoon, with temperatures set to drop from 45 to 0 in a matter of hours, and snow supposedly dropping on top of what will soon be a solid sheet of ice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What a blizzard should look like:

dqtexas.comView Full Size
 
bigdanc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Naido: We have standing water on the roads from a rainy afternoon, with temperatures set to drop from 45 to 0 in a matter of hours, and snow supposedly dropping on top of what will soon be a solid sheet of ice.

[Fark user image image 425x291]


We went through the process about 3 hours ago and I wasn't nearly as bad as I thought it would be.  All of the wind blew a lot of water off the roads before it froze.  Still black ice out there, but not enough to ruin everything
 
Petey4335
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Its been blowing snow for days now.... Wind is howling. It sounds nice. The dogs and wifey are warm to cuddle with. And now we both have covid. So, christmas is just us... and a very cranky 18 year old son who is covid negative.

Its not so bad. Until the dogs decide they need a pee and poop break. Then it is stand outside in the wind and snow while dumbarses sniff around for the perfect spot to take a dump.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [imgix.bustle.com image 414x414]


When you need a metal detector to find your car..
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Blizzard, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Its been blowing snow for days now.... Wind is howling. It sounds nice. The dogs and wifey are warm to cuddle with. And now we both have covid. So, christmas is just us... and a very cranky 18 year old son who is covid negative.

Its not so bad. Until the dogs decide they need a pee and poop break. Then it is stand outside in the wind and snow while dumbarses sniff around for the perfect spot to take a dump.


I had suggested getting a dog to the missus a week or so ago. Now that we're sub-zero and blowing I'm afraid to admit she was right about holding off.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Milwaukee we rec'd about an inch of snow. WTF? Gimme some REAL winter. I love the snow.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yikes. That is a long blizzard 🥶
 
