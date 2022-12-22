 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Parents paying the Grinch to steal their kids' Christmas presents sounds as entertaining as paying Krampus to kidnap, eat their kids   (cbsnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never liked the Grinch. He's ugly and scary. As a kid, I'd have been terrified if he came in the house.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That must be terrifying and traumatizing for the kids. It's also hilarious
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sgygus: [Fark user image image 685x746]


The kids in the basket look like they're happy and waving, while the disappointed one is the kid who was left out. Sledding with Krampus seems fun!
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I saw this terrifying video on YouTube where a person in a grinch costume comes through the window into these little kids' room and starts terrorizing them and the kids were just screaming and crying.  It was awful.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 422x750]


I have the strangest boner RN
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She opens the door, does a drop roll, she stands up, walks around, looks at the tree, looks and grabs the gifts and she was out of here.

It was mostly about the kids. I knew they'd enjoy

You show me one sane kid that would enjoy watching his X-mas presents get stolen and I'll eat my hat.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Like the one where  the parents wrap empty  extra presents and every time their kids act up. They throw one in the fireplace fire.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We do not condone this.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: I never liked the Grinch. He's ugly and scary. As a kid, I'd have been terrified if he came in the house.


The movie with Jim Carey I didn't care for. Book never bothered me, but I didn't like how he was basically hated by everyone because he had a different skin color.

As for this, it just feels like a great way to rob your kids of these sense of home being a place of security if you're not careful.
 
dywed88
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: She opens the door, does a drop roll, she stands up, walks around, looks at the tree, looks and grabs the gifts and she was out of here.

It was mostly about the kids. I knew they'd enjoy

You show me one sane kid that would enjoy watching his X-mas presents get stolen and I'll eat my hat.


I suspect the gag gets revealed pretty quickly. After the reveal and interacting with the Grinch, yes, I can see plenty of kids loving the overall experience.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't get the point of this.

If the point is to terrify your kids, just have them sit on Santa's lap.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The grinch was a nothing.

Story should be titled, 'How Max Stole Christmas'

Fark user imageView Full Size

And focus on the perils of Labor blindly doing the bidding of sociopathic executive management.
 
