(Twitter)   Unenthusiastic sports guy turned weather guy does his best on hours of unending blizzard coverage. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, cold out here, blah blah blah   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like he's got a case of the "I'm not even supposed to be here todays."
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mandatory.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like this guy a lot. You will too... Would sign him up for shiat-weather reporting again. 5 stars.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: I like this guy a lot. You will too... Would sign him up for shiat-weather reporting again. 5 stars.


I like this comment very much, too.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Refreshing honestly complemented with a nice middle finger at the boss.  I approve.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sno man: I like this guy a lot. You will too... Would sign him up for shiat-weather reporting again. 5 stars.


Frankly his dead pan delivery alone should win him a Peabody
 
Petey4335
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, that is about as close as we could get to the weather report from Roosevelt E. Roosevelt without some FCC violations.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah go viral for your deadpan, honest, whingy observations about how stupid making him do it is. Make tons of fans and get to do it all over again! Lol!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I like to think that 3:30 comment was in reference to this:

Simpsons - There's a 4:30 in the morning now?
Youtube gOV_S846mEQ
 
gregario
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"It's cold, windy and snowy. In other words, winter, which I could tell from looking out my window. Back to you, Chip."
 
atomic-age
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I love this man.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He lost his chances at doing commentary for ESPN: The Ocho.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: He lost his chances at doing commentary for ESPN: The Ocho.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm amused.  And for a local broadcast that's really all I want
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
$89.00 for a cock ring?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Finally , an honest weather report ..
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The local affiliate here always sticks a reporter out on a nearby highway overpass for the dumb weather live shot, the point of the shot is that it's live, even though the actual report is old information. Their van and camera and lights setup often creates additional hazards on the overpass, of and by themselves.

As with post-fire fire stories, post-crime crime stories, and post-event government stories. By ten o clock there is no gorram reason to be out there, except to say that the report is being made live. Even though it's the same information and tape drop-ins from the 5 and 6 pm shots.

And why does the station do this?  Because all the other stations do this.

Why do they all do this?

Because it enables them to promote themselves in commercials and promos as "live on the scene". As if you, the media consumer, give a flying fark.

If I ran a new station locally, this shiat would end day one. You want a weather live shot? Use a robotic PTZ camera on some building.  There's no reason to put live people on those shots, and it's a waste of money. Live shots are for actual live events; if you already have footage of what happened, and nothing is happening now, go shoot something that IS happening, because this shiat is lazy, cheap time-filler.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He should have gone full Hippy Dippy Weatherman.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 300x300]


Forgot the diapers, even for those without infants.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll bet his 'blizzard' isn't so long after a day of that
 
