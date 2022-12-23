 Skip to content
(Montgomery Advertiser)   Prison guard arrested for smuggling contraband to the Hamburglar   (montgomeryadvertiser.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Prison, Penology, Corrections, Criminal justice, Online court records, Criminal law, Montgomery, Alabama, Montgomery Advertiser  
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What you can and cannot bring into a prison is very clearly stated.  There's multiple signs as you walk in and more right when you enter the first gate.  I worked seven years at a maximum security in Michigan.  When you walk through the first gate, you have to take off all outer clothing, empty your pockets, place everything onto a table, and walk through a metal detector.  There's no chance of accidently bringing any of that stuff in unless you intentionally hide it.  If you want to bring in a can of coffee, it has to be opened in front of the front-door officer and poured into a large ziploc bag which you can then bring in. It's slightly annoying, but you get used to it pretty fast.

Smartwatches were contraband there as well.  They started allowing basic fitbits a few years ago though, just the ones that can't directly connect to the internet.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are rules against guns in Congress but they let politicians walk around the metal detectors. Funny where we draw the lines on contraband.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I wish I could say he fought the good fight and the Grimace let him be. I wish I could tell you that, but McDonald's Land is no fairy tale world.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: There are rules against guns in Congress but they let politicians walk around the metal detectors. Funny where we draw the lines on contraband.


We have laws preventing the detaining of Congresspeople for any and all reasons.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Agt. Ken Pierce has probable cause for believing ... James Wesley Chambers ... intentionally and unlawfully makes, obtains or possesses any contraband, to wit: hamburgers,"

Not sure how anyone could write that with a straight face.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: There are rules against guns in Congress but they let politicians walk around the metal detectors. Funny where we draw the lines on contraband.


I thought if you gave the guards a "service fee" of maybe $50 they'd bring you whatever fast food you wanted?

Maybe times have changed.
 
morg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hamberders.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
...possession of a National Geographic magazine

Old school porn.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Hey new guy, what are you in for?"

*awkward silence*

"Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions served in a three-part sesame seed bun, and stuff..."
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "Agt. Ken Pierce has probable cause for believing ... James Wesley Chambers ... intentionally and unlawfully makes, obtains or possesses any contraband, to wit: hamburgers,"

Not sure how anyone could write that with a straight face.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
