(Gothamist)   Fire aboard Staten Island Ferry in New York harbor, nearly 600 passengers evacuated by same ferry company that saved Captain Sully   (gothamist.com) divider line
    More: Scary, New Jersey, New York City, engine room of a Staten Island Ferry, Hudson River, Manhattan, Staten Island Ferry, Staten Island, New York Harbor  
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nobody needed to save Sullenberger.  He just didn't want to show off by walking back to shore.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We are getting unconfirmed reports that the fire started when someone learned they were going to Staten Island and desperately tried to stop the ferry
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look, Sully is forever going to be remembered for giving us the soundtrack to Drive:

Electric Youth & College - A Real Hero (DRIVE)
Youtube XoHI6Zus2UI


But you owe it to yourself to watch them play it live:

https://youtu.be/6cedWvuxwbc

Can't inline two Youtube videos in a post, or I would.

Yes, that song was written about Sully.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miranda: Okay. They don't make Cosmopolitans.  It's Staten Island Iced Tea...
Samantha: Is that like a Long Island Iced Tea?
Miranda: I think so.  [takes a sip] Hello I'm drunk.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any comment from Pete Davidson or Colin Jost yet?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's Iron Man when you need him?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They are beginning to be in the right place at the right time a little to often...
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Look, Sully is forever going to be remembered for giving us the soundtrack to Drive:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XoHI6Zus2UI]

But you owe it to yourself to watch them play it live:

https://youtu.be/6cedWvuxwbc

Can't inline two Youtube videos in a post, or I would.

Yes, that song was written about Sully.


such a good track,I have that soundtrack on pink vinyl.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A ferry that was named after Satan was destined to burst into flames.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Denis Leary at high alert.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Where's Iron Man when you need him?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think that ferry is bad luck. Everytime it's around, there is a disaster of some sort.
 
Watubi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Captain Sully saved Captain Sully
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now we see the fruits of Colin and Pete's evil scheme: Buy old and busted ferry for pennies on the dollar, sabotage new ferry, offer their old janky one as replacement, with a huge markup. It's a Lex Luthor special!
 
