 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(FOX6Now)   More evidence that Wisconsin is the Florida of the Midwest   (fox6now.com) divider line
6
    More: Weird, Alligator, Tim Aspenson, American Alligator, Waukesha County, Wisconsin, Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn, Cat, wildlife biologist, Waukesha, Wisconsin  
•       •       •

228 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2022 at 10:04 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was rather expecting a pet serval, with a head that big dragged in.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought Ohio was the Florida of the Midwest?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cat Vs. Gator? Always bet on the cat.
Cat vs Gator - Pet Cat Saves Boy from Two Vicious GATORS- (original)
Youtube 5sAF8gMN9c0
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does that make Alaska our weird man bun?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Squeee at the pic of him with his little shirt on.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I thought Ohio was the Florida of the Midwest?


Ohio is the Alabama of the Midwest.   Kentucky is the Texas.   Wisconsin is the Florida.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.