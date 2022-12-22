 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida Man spreads joy with 'anatomically correct' reindeer   (tampabay.com) divider line
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The instant someone decides "truck nuts" are better, this is going to backfire.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, but think about the children!
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the difference between beer nuts and deer nuts?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: What's the difference between beer nuts and deer nuts?


One is a good snack at the bar and the other is beer nuts.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What does Melania think about this?
 
Slypork
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Toxophil: What's the difference between beer nuts and deer nuts?


Beer nuts cost about 3 dollars a can while deer nuts are under a buck.
 
benelane
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark squirrel seen kicking dirt and mumbling "I did it first" under his breath.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rudolph the red rocket reindeer?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Florida Man wants attention.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Slypork: Toxophil: What's the difference between beer nuts and deer nuts?

Beer nuts cost about 3 dollars a can while deer nuts are under a buck.


Not always.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Sometimes the buck doesn't leap quite high enough.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Go to YouTube and enter " Rudolph the 5 legged reindeer "

Not with kids around though.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x340]


You wish!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bughunter: Slypork: Toxophil: What's the difference between beer nuts and deer nuts?

Beer nuts cost about 3 dollars a can while deer nuts are under a buck.

Not always.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 399x532]

Sometimes the buck doesn't leap quite high enough.


Ughhhh. My legs are so clinched right now if I had a few grams of enriched uranium between my thighs Salt Lake would be vaporized.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bughunter: Slypork: Toxophil: What's the difference between beer nuts and deer nuts?

Beer nuts cost about 3 dollars a can while deer nuts are under a buck.

Not always.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 399x532]

Sometimes the buck doesn't leap quite high enough.


"The buck stops here"? No, "the deer stops being a buck here."
 
