(WECT Wilmington)   Yeah, probably a smart idea to revisit why the racist sheriff of a rural NC county has access to more military grade equipment than any other law enforcement agency in the state   (wect.com) divider line
    News, Police, Columbus County Sheriff's Office, Law enforcement agency, Sheriff-elect Jody Greene, LESS State Coordinator Gregory Weavil, United States, local law enforcement agencies, Federal Bureau of Investigation  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, he doesn't have any more or less access than any other law enforcement agency in the US. He just bought more of it.

Also:

During the suspension, the Columbus County Sheriff's Office will be prohibited from requesting or receiving new property through the program.
After 60 days, the LESS office will consider whether to extend or rescind the suspension. That will depend on the outcome of petitions against Greene and other investigations, according to the letter. The office could ultimately terminate Columbus County from the program entirely.

Wow, 60 whole days. Who wants to bet they get let back in the program?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should be using the surplus military equipment against racist sheriff's, not selling it to them.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Columbus County. 
County seat: Whiteville
https://www.whitevillenc.gov
You can't make these things up.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
60 whole days?? That'll learn 'em!
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The North Carolina Department of Public Safety State Law Enforcement Support Services (LESS) officially suspended the sheriff's office from the 1033 military equipment program for at least 60 days, according to a Dec. 16 statement from the LESS State Coordinator Gregory Weavil to Columbus County Sheriff's Office Captain Dustin Fowler."

Oh noes!  60 days! Whatever will they do?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Our law enforcement departments shouldn't be allowed to be mini militaries.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Duh: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Civil_forfeiture_in_the_United_States
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe use some of that extra money to process long neglected rape kits instead buying over-compensation toys.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Sheriff-elect Jody Greene"

It is bad enough he seduces all the wives and girlfriends of Marines while they are deployed, but he is also a racist? Damn. That man has no shame.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Our law enforcement departments shouldn't be allowed to be mini militaries.


Why not? The police, and especially the sheriffs departments, have become paramilitary organizations that are at war with the civilians they are supposed to be serving. Might as well give em the good stuff.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Badafuco: 60 whole days?? That'll give 'em a chance to get a new shopping list together


Ftfy
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madcaplaff: "The North Carolina Department of Public Safety State Law Enforcement Support Services (LESS) officially suspended the sheriff's office from the 1033 military equipment program for at least 60 days, according to a Dec. 16 statement from the LESS State Coordinator Gregory Weavil to Columbus County Sheriff's Office Captain Dustin Fowler."

Oh noes!  60 days! Whatever will they do?


Take a two-month vacation on the proceeds of reselling military-grade weapons and equipment that he shouldn't have had access to in the first place, while right-wing politicians pressure government flunkies to restore his access because "BLUE LIVES MATTAH!"

What were we expecting? The fun part's going to be accounting for all $3.8 million dollars. Odds are, I bet they find less than half of that equipment...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No cop should have military equipment.
Most of them should not even have guns.
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2022/12/12/election-complaints-delay-swearing-in-for-n-c--sheriff--accused-of-racism-and-suspended-from-office
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Our law enforcement departments shouldn't be allowed to be mini militaries.


Our law enforcement departments shouldn't be.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Once again a reminder that we should kill the military surplus law enforcement program.  It was an absolutely terrible idea in the best of times, but does nothing but separate law enforcement from the communities they serve.
 
Birnone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
LESS State Coordinator Gregory Weavil

I just hope his nickname is "Boll".
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He needs all that shiat in case the good folk of the county are attacked by an elite squad of drag queen shock-and-awe paratroops from the San Francisco battalion. Just ask him.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Birnone: LESS State Coordinator Gregory Weavil

I just hope his nickname is "Boll".


His Christian name is "Gregory Lessaufftoo Weavil".
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Weavil noted he was made aware of "racist and incendiary comments" by Sheriff-elect Jody Greene during his first term in office. District Attorney Jon David then filed a petition to remove Greene from his position. Greene later resigned, but continued campaigning and weeks later was reelected as sheriff.

"Democracy is the worst form of government-except for all the others that have been tried." -- Winston Churchill
 
maudibjr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This seems like lax oversight by the group that supply the equipment than anything else.

Also this.

Greene later resigned, but continued campaigning and weeks later was reelected as sheriff.

"Democracy is the worst form of government-except for all the others that have been tried." -- Winston Churchill
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
do spare parts and repair manuals etc come through this program? none of this stuff got sold to the federal gov without a lucrative maintenance contract. how much sugar/sand/piss/expanding foam can an mrap run in its fuel tank?
 
