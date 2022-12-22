 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Winners and Category Awards
4
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Fark's Headlines of the Year 2022!

Congratulations to our Headline of the Year 2022 Winners and Category Awards!

The Headline of the Year winners are the top voted headlines for each tab, regardless of category!  Out of 64,204 greenlit headlines, these are your top voted Headlines of the Year!

The Category Awards are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark. We love the variety of headlines! The categories this year are: Puns / Wordplay, Smart / Clever, Visual, Lyrics / Verse, Pop Culture / Obscure References, Fark / Self-referential, Dark, and our personal favorite, Context: even better when you read the article.

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  


Category Awards:
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
