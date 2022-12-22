 Skip to content
"I love seeing updates on her. She looks like she's settled in and getting as many cuddles as she wants. When I saw that she was getting adopted, I cried a little bit. I'm so happy for her and her new family." Merry Christmas and welcome to Caturday
    Adoption, Happiness, Julia Wood, white cat, heartbreaking story, Ellie's story, closer look, friendly cat  
•       •       •

valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

First day of my holiday vacation.  Cheers!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm just trying to wrap my head around a family surrendering a cat because she wants to be cuddled, but I'm very thankful she found a forever home where she's loved and appreciated and gets ALL THE AFFECTION.  Salem was a Cuddlebug Supreme and I loved him for that.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I'm just trying to wrap my head around a family surrendering a cat because she wants to be cuddled, but I'm very thankful she found a forever home where she's loved and appreciated and gets ALL THE AFFECTION.  Salem was a Cuddlebug Supreme and I loved him for that.


Right?  Why would you get a cat if you didn't want cuddles?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Looks like I'm the first one here...  so...

CATURDAY ALERT:
It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that I report to you that lemurTXs wife has slipped this mortal coil and had joined friends over the rainbow bridge.

What a week for it.
If you can,  I know funeral costs will be a burden.  Please donate in memory;
GoFundMe
Or at Lemur's PayPal.

Drop her a line in next few weeks, too.  If you haven't got email, Bobughas offered to deliver messages.

If you'd like to snail mail a message drop me or Bobug an email and let us know your caturday name.  We will gatekeep that info for trusted Caturdayers only.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: I'm just trying to wrap my head around a family surrendering a cat because she wants to be cuddled, but I'm very thankful she found a forever home where she's loved and appreciated and gets ALL THE AFFECTION.  Salem was a Cuddlebug Supreme and I loved him for that.

Right?  Why would you get a cat if you didn't want cuddles?


Exactly!  If you want a pet that doesn't need cuddling then get a freakin' goldfish!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: I'm just trying to wrap my head around a family surrendering a cat because she wants to be cuddled, but I'm very thankful she found a forever home where she's loved and appreciated and gets ALL THE AFFECTION.  Salem was a Cuddlebug Supreme and I loved him for that.

Right?  Why would you get a cat if you didn't want cuddles?

Exactly!  If you want a pet that doesn't need cuddling then get a freakin' goldfish!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Seriously.....
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: Bathia_Mapes: lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: I'm just trying to wrap my head around a family surrendering a cat because she wants to be cuddled, but I'm very thankful she found a forever home where she's loved and appreciated and gets ALL THE AFFECTION.  Salem was a Cuddlebug Supreme and I loved him for that.

Right?  Why would you get a cat if you didn't want cuddles?

Exactly!  If you want a pet that doesn't need cuddling then get a freakin' goldfish!

[Fark user image 425x425]
Seriously.....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Looks like I'm the first one here...  so...

CATURDAY ALERT:
It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that I report to you that lemurTXs wife has slipped this mortal coil and had joined friends over the rainbow bridge.

What a week for it.
If you can,  I know funeral costs will be a burden.  Please donate in memory;
GoFundMe
Or at Lemur's PayPal.

Drop her a line in next few weeks, too.  If you haven't got email, Bobughas offered to deliver messages.

If you'd like to snail mail a message drop me or Bobug an email and let us know your caturday name.  We will gatekeep that info for trusted Caturdayers only.


I was so afraid of that after I saw the Woofday post.  I am so very sorry for her, and her family.  ♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Looks like I'm the first one here...  so...

CATURDAY ALERT:
It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that I report to you that lemurTXs wife has slipped this mortal coil and had joined friends over the rainbow bridge.

What a week for it.
If you can,  I know funeral costs will be a burden.  Please donate in memory;
GoFundMe
Or at Lemur's PayPal.

Drop her a line in next few weeks, too.  If you haven't got email, Bobughas offered to deliver messages.

If you'd like to snail mail a message drop me or Bobug an email and let us know your caturday name.  We will gatekeep that info for trusted Caturdayers only.


((((((HUGS))))))

Per the FB Caturday posts the Helper Piranhas are being summoned.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Damn - WTF kind of grinch-ass motherf*cker takes a cat to the pound because they want snuggles???
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Looks like I'm the first one here...  so...

CATURDAY ALERT:
It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that I report to you that lemurTXs wife has slipped this mortal coil and had joined friends over the rainbow bridge.

What a week for it.
If you can,  I know funeral costs will be a burden.  Please donate in memory;
GoFundMe
Or at Lemur's PayPal.

Drop her a line in next few weeks, too.  If you haven't got email, Bobughas offered to deliver messages.

If you'd like to snail mail a message drop me or Bobug an email and let us know your caturday name.  We will gatekeep that info for trusted Caturdayers only.


I finally figured it out after one of her FB posts..Doh! Sent her an email. Even when you know it is coming, it's still a shock when your loved one passes away. I can't even imagine the bills...

I'm glad that lemurtx is there to organize things so that all goes smoothly as possible. I know Ramona had family in the area, so hopefully they are stepping up and helping. I want to say she had kids, but I am not sure.

*sigh* I think it happening before the holiday makes it even rougher...sending tots n pears..
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image 425x318]
First day of my holiday vacation.  Cheers!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: ProcrastinationStation: Looks like I'm the first one here...  so...

CATURDAY ALERT:
It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that I report to you that lemurTXs wife has slipped this mortal coil and had joined friends over the rainbow bridge.

What a week for it.
If you can,  I know funeral costs will be a burden.  Please donate in memory;
GoFundMe
Or at Lemur's PayPal.

Drop her a line in next few weeks, too.  If you haven't got email, Bobughas offered to deliver messages.

If you'd like to snail mail a message drop me or Bobug an email and let us know your caturday name.  We will gatekeep that info for trusted Caturdayers only.

((((((HUGS))))))

Per the FB Caturday posts the Helper Piranhas are being summoned.


Yes they are, as bobug said, "Start gnawing"...made me giggle.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi Caturday friends, here are our t-shirt links for the week. No change to the tally, just me and another Caturdayer have purchased 2-sided shirts. Last day to order is 1/9/2023, so no stress...there's lots of time. You pay, your order will be shipped to you. Questions? Please ask the company directly. Thanks and happy Caturday!

1pocket design
https://www.customink.com/g/fnq0-00cp-0bws

front and back design
https://www.customink.com/g/fnq0-00cp-nzpa
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oh, I've been naughty today...bought a glass cameo on a fb page today..for my Civil War impression, and just now a coral cabachon ring on ebay. i've been looking for a while, as I have my Grandmothers salmon colored earrings and necklace (Branches of coral and beads). I'm big into "sets"...and I am a huge jewelry horse. It helps that I inherited a ton from my Gram..she was a teacher, and I think she had a piece for every day of the week, all year long!
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: ProcrastinationStation: Looks like I'm the first one here...  so...

CATURDAY ALERT:
It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that I report to you that lemurTXs wife has slipped this mortal coil and had joined friends over the rainbow bridge.

What a week for it.
If you can,  I know funeral costs will be a burden.  Please donate in memory;
GoFundMe
Or at Lemur's PayPal.

Drop her a line in next few weeks, too.  If you haven't got email, Bobughas offered to deliver messages.

If you'd like to snail mail a message drop me or Bobug an email and let us know your caturday name.  We will gatekeep that info for trusted Caturdayers only.

((((((HUGS))))))

Per the FB Caturday posts the Helper Piranhas are being summoned.


Yep-
And since I was the first to break the news, I posted the GoFundMe above, so the nonFB pirhana  can act if they choose.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ahem-
First to break it here.

I'm so not trying to claim any sort of fame here....
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Ahem-
First to break it here.

I'm so not trying to claim any sort of fame here....


I knew what you meant.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bracing for snowmaggeddon here. Storm warning and Windchill warning as well. We have more than enought food, and alternative meals if we can't use the oven.

I just hope I can get to mass for the services I am supposed to be singing! I had hoped to wear my civil war era dress for christmas..with wool flannel petticoat. We will see..
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Ahem-
First to break it here.

I'm so not trying to claim any sort of fame here....


We understand. It's one of those, "someones gotta do it" things.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
In TC mews..he makes his way round all the bedrooms with doors open enough for him to visit. He has not figured out how to bump open a door..but then he is still tiny! I woke up and went to the bathroom, and when I returned there was a very, very warm spot at the foot of the bed!
Stealth kitteh..

Also, I walked into the living room to find my husband on the floor..retrieving lost kitteh toys..kinda scared me!

TC really likes the cheap rectangular cat bed I bought him (6 bucks)..it's set on the top of the book case in the office..hubby wanted a cat who would come visit him while he works...got it in spades!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bree
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Alien
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Greetings Caturday! I missed last week and will be scarce this week because of the holidays and such. I just wanted to pop in and wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

coleandmarmalade.comView Full Size


We're going away for a few days, so Fiancé agreed leaving the tree alone with the cats that long would be a bad idea, so we're setting it up after we get back. I was set to forego a tree since we're not here, but it was non-negotiable.

I'm very sorry to hear about lemurtx's wife. My thoughts are with her during this difficult time.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: Greetings Caturday! I missed last week and will be scarce this week because of the holidays and such. I just wanted to pop in and wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

[coleandmarmalade.com image 444x222]

We're going away for a few days, so Fiancé agreed leaving the tree alone with the cats that long would be a bad idea, so we're setting it up after we get back. I was set to forego a tree since we're not here, but it was non-negotiable.

I'm very sorry to hear about lemurtx's wife. My thoughts are with her during this difficult time.


Merry Christmas to you and yours!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: ProcrastinationStation: Looks like I'm the first one here...  so...

CATURDAY ALERT:
It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that I report to you that lemurTXs wife has slipped this mortal coil and had joined friends over the rainbow bridge.

What a week for it.
If you can,  I know funeral costs will be a burden.  Please donate in memory;
GoFundMe
Or at Lemur's PayPal.

Drop her a line in next few weeks, too.  If you haven't got email, Bobughas offered to deliver messages.

If you'd like to snail mail a message drop me or Bobug an email and let us know your caturday name.  We will gatekeep that info for trusted Caturdayers only.

I finally figured it out after one of her FB posts..Doh! Sent her an email. Even when you know it is coming, it's still a shock when your loved one passes away. I can't even imagine the bills...

I'm glad that lemurtx is there to organize things so that all goes smoothly as possible. I know Ramona had family in the area, so hopefully they are stepping up and helping. I want to say she had kids, but I am not sure.

*sigh* I think it happening before the holiday makes it even rougher...sending tots n pears..



Not working rest of this week and next week.  I can be available for any kind of help or moral support.

Or the occasional contribution to somebuddy's bank account.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
And the rain has started.  It will usher in some cold weather for us.  29 tomorrow morning and 28 Saturday morning.  We will survive.     I know others get real winter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Oh, I've been naughty today...bought a glass cameo on a fb page today..for my Civil War impression, and just now a coral cabachon ring on ebay. i've been looking for a while, as I have my Grandmothers salmon colored earrings and necklace (Branches of coral and beads). I'm big into "sets"...and I am a huge jewelry horse. It helps that I inherited a ton from my Gram..she was a teacher, and I think she had a piece for every day of the week, all year long!


Good for you!  Need to teach the kids what America was like in the golden age.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: Greetings Caturday! I missed last week and will be scarce this week because of the holidays and such. I just wanted to pop in and wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

[coleandmarmalade.com image 444x222]

We're going away for a few days, so Fiancé agreed leaving the tree alone with the cats that long would be a bad idea, so we're setting it up after we get back. I was set to forego a tree since we're not here, but it was non-negotiable.

I'm very sorry to hear about lemurtx's wife. My thoughts are with her during this difficult time.


Frohe Weihnachten!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


An oldie but goody.  Ferocious Forry!!
 
